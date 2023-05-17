‘My Dad The Bounty Hunter’ Renewed for Season 2; Set to Debut in August 2023

Following season 1’s launch of My Dad The Bounty Hunter earlier this year, it turns out Netflix ordered even more episodes upfront, with those episodes set to debut on Netflix globally on August 17th, 2023. Here’s your first look and what we know so far about the second season.

The sci-fi animated series aimed at young audiences first debuted on Netflix globally on February 9th to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The series follows Terry’s children, Lisa and Sean, who discover their father’s secret life as a bounty hunter, propelling them into a thrilling space odyssey.

The show featured in the Netflix TV top 10 lists in 39 countries and in the kid’s top 10s in most of them too. In the United States, according to FlixPatrol, My Dad The Bounty Hunter featured in the kid’s top 10s for 25 days, with the show performing best in Central and Eastern Europe and New Zealand.

What to expect from Season 2 of My Dad The Bounty Hunter on Netflix

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect going into season 2:

“Season 2 finds Sean and Lisa adjusting to their everyday lives after helping their Dad take down the conglomerate -or so they think. When Dad is taken by the intergalactic enemies he thought they’d escaped, the kids find themselves on a new hyperspace adventure… But, this time, mom is in the driver’s seat!”

First look at MY DAD THE BOUNTY HUNTER season 2 – coming to Netflix on August 17th. pic.twitter.com/kNTkCltoEp — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 17, 2023

Season 2 will also feature brand new voice actors featuring alongside returning stars Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Furguson, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Among the new voices you’ll hear this season includes:

Thando Thabethe

Janet Hubert

Keith David

Tim Meadows

Ralph Ineson

Chelsea Peretti

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Godfrey

The news of a second season at Netflix comes alongside the streamer announcing a slew of other returning shows coming to the service in summer 2023, including The Dragon Prince Season 5 (coming in July), Sonic Prime Season 2 (coming in July), and Princess Power Season 2 (coming in August).

Are you looking forward to the return of My Dad The Bounty Hunter in August? Let us know in the comments down below.