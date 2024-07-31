Netflix Adaptation of Manga ‘BET’ From Warrior Nun Creator

Netflix News and Previews

Netflix has a mixed track record for its live-action anime and manga adaptations. However, the streamer has succeeded recently thanks to adaptations of One Piece and Avatar. Once more into the fray, Netflix has greenlit BET, an American adaptation of the Japanese manga Kakegurui, with Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry at the helm.

The series is from Warrior Nun creator Simon BarryWhile Warrior Nun was canceled at Netflix and revived later with a different team, Barry has moved on to BET, the American live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga Kakegurui by author Homura Kawamoto. Jeff F. King, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Jon Rutherford, and Nick Nantell are joining him as producers. Barry is also directing.

Simon Barry

Creator, writer and director Simon Barry

BET is set in an elite boarding school where everything, including the pecking order, is determined by gambling. The boarding school’s hierarchy is upturned when Yumeko, a mysterious transfer student from Japan, arrives with a dark secret and a gambling prowess that puts her in the crosshairs of the powerful Student Council. Ultimately, her revenge quest threatens to entirely upend the school’s status quo.

Who are the cast of BET?

The cast of BET includes Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O’Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, and Ryan Sutherland.

Bet Series Cast

L-R: Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O’Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo and Ryan Sutherland

According to IMDb, Laura Afelskie has been added to the cast of BET. The name of her role has yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, James Burke will play Raymond Rowe.

None of the other character names have been revealed besides Yumeko and Raymond Rowe. However, we expect Miku Martineau to play Yumeko, Ayo Solanke to play Ryota Suzui, and Laura Afelskie to play Mary Saotome.

Miku Martineau And Yumeko Bet Netflix Kakegurui Adaptation

Picture: Miku Martineau (left) and Yumeko in Kakegurui (right)

Given that the show is an American adaptation, we expect all characters, except Yumeko, to be renamed for English audiences.

What is the production status of BET?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

At the time of publishing, filming for BET had just concluded. Filming began on May 21st, 2024, in Toronto, Canada, and ended on July 30th, 2024.

What is the episode count?

It’s our understanding that BET will have a total of ten episodes.

When will BET be released on Netflix?

With filming over and now in post-production, we expect to see the series on Netflix sometime in Q1 or Q2 of 2025.

For now, we await Netflix’s official announcement.

Are you excited about Netflix’s BET? Let us know in the comments!

