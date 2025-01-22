‘Love is Blind’ Renewed Through To Season 10 at Netflix as Show Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Netflix is celebrating the fifth anniversary of Love is Blind with a slew of announcements ahead of season 8, which will air on Valentine’s Day 2025. Among that news is the fact that the show has been renewed for both season 9 and season 10.

Where will the show head next? Season 8 will take us to Minnesota, and we also know Netflix was recruiting for singles in Columbus, Ohio, Atlanta, Miami, and the New England area last year. The arrival of season 8 takes the total number of episodes available on the stream up to 108.

As the show celebrates its first anniversary (season 1 dropped on February 13th, 2020), Netflix has released an anniversary video that takes viewers back through all prior seasons, with plenty of highlights along the way. Throughout all that time, the show has been hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

As mentioned, this renewal through to season 10 makes it Netflix’s longest-running reality series, now surpassing Queer Eye, which debuted its ninth season late last year and currently hasn’t been officially renewed for a new season. A ninth season isn’t overly surprising, given that we reported in August 2024 that the show was renewed for both seasons 8 and 9.

Beyond season 10, we’ve already seen some rumblings about an eleventh season, and Netflix’s Reality casting website is still actively searching for new contestants. Other active shows that are currently looking for new contestants, according to that website, include Squid Game: The Challenge, Rhythm & Flow, Is It Cake?, The Circle, The Ultimatum, Barbecue Showdown, Too Hot To Handle, Nailed It!, The Mole, Outlast, Queer Eye and Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Love is Blind also now extends way beyond just the US version of the show. You’ve got Love Is Blind: Brazil (renewed for season 5), Love is Blind: Sweden (renewed for season 2), Love Is Blind: Mexico (renewal pending), Love is Blind: UK (renewed for season 2), Love is Blind: Argentina (renewed for season 2), Love Is Blind, Habibi (renewal pending), and Love Is Blind: Germany (renewal pending). Two new entries are also due to premiere in 2025, with those being Love is Blind: France and Love is Blind: Italy.

Season 8 of Love is Blind premieres February 14, 2025.

Are you looking forward to more Love is Blind on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.