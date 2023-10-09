‘Lockerbie’ Netflix and BBC Series: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix and the BBC are teaming up for a brand-new co-production centered around one of the worst aviation disasters, Pan Am Flight 103 aka the Lockerbie bombing. Currently in production, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Lockerbie, including the plot, cast, trailers, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Lockerbie is an upcoming historical thriller series and co-production between Netflix and the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation). Jonathan Lee (Who Killed Jando) is the showrunner of the series, who co-wrote the drama alongside Gillian Roger Park (Flotsam). Directing the series is Michael Keillor who previously directed and produced the thriller Roadkill, and directed episodes of Line of Duty.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



The drama is not to be confused with the Sky and Peacock series of the same name that is being produced by Carnival Film & Television, the same studio that produced The Last Kingdom for the BBC and Netflix.

MGM Television (USA), Night Train Media (Denmark), Toluca Pictures (USA), and World Productions (UK) are the four production studios behind the series, which are represented by executive producers; Sara Curran, Simon Hearth, Joe Hill, Gaynor Holmes, Michael Keillor, Herbert Kloiber, Jonathan Lee, Stacey Levin, Adam Morane-Griffiths, Roderick Seligman, and Steve Stark.

Here’s everything we know so far about Lockerbie on Netflix:

What is the plot of Lockerbie?

We have a detailed synopsis of Lockerbie sourced from Production Weekly;

“A drama based on the real events surrounding the 1988 Lockerbie bombing and the joint Scots-US investigation which sought to bring the perpetrators to justice. Lockerbie will focus on the investigation into the crash on both sides of the Atlantic and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones. From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the US and Malta to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the drama goes right up to the most recent indictment at the end of 2022.”

What is the Lockerbie Bombing?

On the 21st of December 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 was on a transatlantic flight between Frankfurt to Detroit. After a short stopover in London, just after 19:00 while in flight over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, a bomb that was planted on board destroyed the plane. All 243 passengers and 16 crew were killed.

There were further casualties after the debris and large portions of the plane crashed into several homes in Lockerbie, which resulted in the death of 11 residents.

It took a three-year investigation conducted by the FBI and the Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary to put out an arrest warrant for two Libyan nationals. Several years later, Muammar Gaddafi, the leader of Libya, gave up the two men who went on trial in the Netherlands.

In 2001, Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was jailed for life after he was found guilty of 270 charges of Murder for his connection to the bombings.

It took many years later, but in 2020 US authorities indicted Libyan national Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, who was residing in Algeria, for his role in the bombing, and was taken into custody in December 2022.

Who are the cast members of Lockerbie?

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed cast members for Lockerbie. However, we expect to learn more about the cast soon.

What is the production status of Lockerbie?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production / Reportedly Filming* (Last Updated: 09/10/2023)

At the time of writing, we’re unsure of the official production status of Lockerbie.

IMDb Pro currently has Lockerbie listed as filming as of October 2nd, 2023. However, as we are unable to find another verified source to confirm this we’re inclined to believe that Lockerbie is in fact still in pre-production.

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that Lockerbie will have an episode count of 6 episodes.

When is the Lockerbie Netflix release date?

At the time of writing, Netflix and the BBC are yet to announce a release date for Lockerbie.

Given the production schedule, or current lack thereof, we’re of the opinion that at a minimum we won’t be seeing Lockerbie on Netflix and the BBC until late 2024 or early 2025.

As the series is a BBC co-production it is to be expected that Lockerbie won’t be available to stream on Netflix UK as it will be broadcast on the BBC. However, it will likely arrive at a later date.

Will you be watching Lockerbie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!