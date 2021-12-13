Netflix Animated Comedy ‘The House’ Season 1: What We Know So Far

An incredible new stop-motion series, The House, is on its way to Netflix to kick start the new year! Arriving in January, we’ve got everything you need to know about The House, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

The House is an upcoming Netflix Original stop-motion animated comedy series from the BAFTA award-winning Nexus Studios. Directing duties have been split amongst four directors, who have each taken charge of their own episode, with the exception of Emma De Swaef and Marc James Roels, who co-directed the first episode.

The remaining two episodes were directed by Paloma Baeza and Niki Lindroth von Bahr.

When is The House season 1 Netflix release date?

It has been revealed that the first season of The House is coming to Netflix on Friday, January 14th, 2022.

What is the plot of The House?

The story of The House is told in three chapters:

Impoverished Raymond meets a mysterious benefactor who promises to restore both him and his family to their former status. The family soon learns that wants and desires may not always lead you where you expect.

Part 2:

Set in the present day, a harassed property developer tries to make a quick sale from a renovation. However, some eerie unexpected guests have other plans and become the catalyst to a more personal transformation.

Part 3:

Set in the near future, the house survives a hugely changed landscape. We meet Rosa, a young landlady determined to stay in her beloved crumbling house and restore it to its former glory. But Rosa’s unrealistic vision has blinded her to the inevitable change that is coming and to what matters most.

Who are the cast members of The House?

There are some extremely exciting names attached to the roles of The House. Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goode will portray the role of Raymond, Les Miserable and The King’s Speech actress Helena Bonham Carter will lend her voice to the role of Jen.

Sleepy Hollow actress Miranda Richardson will star in her second animated Original after previously starring in Pinky Malinky. It’s an animated first for actor Will Sharpe, who was last seen on Netflix in the BBC co-production Giri/Haji. And, for actress Mia Goth, The House will officially be her Netflix debut.

Below is the cast of The House:

Role Cast Member Raymond Matthew Goode Jen Helena Bonham Carter Aunt Clarke Miranda Richardson Elias Will Sharpe Mabel Mia Goth Penelope Claudie Blakley Cosmos Paul Kye Mr. Thomas Mark Heap Great Aunt Eleanor Stephanie Cole Rosa Susan Wokoma Uncle Georgie Josh McGuire

What is the episode count of The House?

According to the information listed on IMDb, there will be a total of three episodes. Each episode title has been listed as a “chapter.”

All three episodes will be available to stream on Netflix upon release.

When did the production of The House take place?

Nexus Studios have worked on The House throughout the majority of 2020 and 2021, however, the voice actors didn’t record their audio until June 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of The House on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!