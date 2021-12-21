Netflix Anime Movie ‘Child of Kamiari Month’ is Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Arriving exclusively on Netflix around the world in February 2022 is the anime movie Child of Kamiari Month. We’ve got everything you need to know about Child of Kamiari Month, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and the Netflix release date.

Child of Kamiari Month is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original fantasy anime directed by Takana Shirai. The creation of the anime wouldn’t have been possible without the crowdfunding at Cretica Universal, which took place three times.

The feature was animated by Liden Films, and written by Tetsurō Takita, Ryūta Miyake, and Toshinari Shinoe The creative director of the project is Kazuya Sakamoto.

When is Child of Kamiari Month coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can confirm that Child of Kamiri Month will debut on Netflix on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022.

The anime feature film will be available to stream on Netflix exclusively outside of Japan. Child of Kamiari Month debuted in theatres in Japan on October 8th, 2021.

What is the plot of Child of Kamairi Month?

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

A year after losing her mother, a little girl learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo.

Who are the cast members of Child of Kamairi Month?

Netflix subscribers will be familiar with the talented voice of Maaya Sakamoto who provides the voice of Merlin in The Seven Deadly Sins. The talented actress has lent her voice to some extremely popular characters in anime.

Below is the full cast list of Child of Kamairi Month:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Kanna Aju Makita Shoplifters | True Mothers | After the Storm Shiro Maaya Sakamoto The Seven Deadly Sins | Fire Force | Demon Slayer Yato Miyu Irino Spirited Away | The Garden of Words | A Silent Voice Miki Riko Nagase Zekkyo | Shichinin no Hisho | Sakura no Oyakodon Kotoshironushi Chafurin Baki | Gintama | Shimajiro Ryujin Wataru Takagi Pokemon: The First Movie | Record of Ragnarok | Godzilla: Singular Point Yayoi Hayama Ko Shibasaki Battle Royale | 47 Ronin | Go Norimasa Hayama Arata Iura Air Doll | Nippon Noir | Nijiiro Carte Okuninushi Akira Kamiya Pom Poko | Fist of the North Star | Conan

What is the runtime of Child of Kamairi Month?

The runtime has been confirmed at 99m

Are you looking forward to the release of Child of Kamairi Month on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!