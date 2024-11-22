What’s Coming to Netflix UK in December 2024

2024 is almost in the history books, but what does Netflix have in store for you in the final month of the year? Below, we’ll walk you through the current list of confirmed new movies and series coming up specifically for Netflix in the United Kingdom. You can also track all the departures for Netflix UK throughout December 2024 here.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 1st

24 Hours in Waitrose (2023) – A quirky mockumentary that follows 24 hours in a British Waitrose supermarket, exploring the lives of employees and shoppers.

– A quirky mockumentary that follows 24 hours in a British Waitrose supermarket, exploring the lives of employees and shoppers. Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022) – An action-comedy sequel about a hitman navigating quirky assassination assignments, starring Scott Adkins.

– An action-comedy sequel about a hitman navigating quirky assassination assignments, starring Scott Adkins. Dangerous (2022) – An action-thriller about a reformed sociopath drawn into family drama and danger, starring Scott Eastwood.

– An action-thriller about a reformed sociopath drawn into family drama and danger, starring Scott Eastwood. Devil’s Workshop (2022) – A psychological horror about an actor who delves into the occult to prepare for a role, starring Emile Hirsch.

– A psychological horror about an actor who delves into the occult to prepare for a role, starring Emile Hirsch. Jin (Seasons 1-2) – A Japanese fantasy-drama about a modern surgeon transported to the Edo period, where he changes history with his medical skills.

– A Japanese fantasy-drama about a modern surgeon transported to the Edo period, where he changes history with his medical skills. Naruto (Multiple Seasons) – A beloved anime series following Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja striving to become the leader of his village.

– A beloved anime series following Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja striving to become the leader of his village. One Piece Film Red (2022) – An anime adventure centered around a mysterious pop star and her ties to the Straw Hat Pirates.

– An anime adventure centered around a mysterious pop star and her ties to the Straw Hat Pirates. The First Slam Dunk (2022) – A sports anime film focusing on a high-stakes basketball game, based on the popular “Slam Dunk” manga.

– A sports anime film focusing on a high-stakes basketball game, based on the popular “Slam Dunk” manga. The Offering (2022) – A supernatural horror film about a family dealing with a demonic entity, starring Nick Blood.

– A supernatural horror film about a family dealing with a demonic entity, starring Nick Blood. The Pembrokeshire Murders (Season 1) – A true-crime drama about the investigation into unsolved murders in Wales, starring Luke Evans.

– A true-crime drama about the investigation into unsolved murders in Wales, starring Luke Evans. The Walk-In (Season 1) – ITV thriller based on the true story of an undercover journalist infiltrating far-right groups, starring Stephen Graham.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 3rd

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Sleeping Princess (2024) – A fantasy drama exploring the life of a princess cursed to eternal slumber, with a modern twist.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 4th

BORDERLESS: A! Group (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – A documentary series following the rising J-pop idol group A! Group as they navigate fame.

– A documentary series following the rising J-pop idol group A! Group as they navigate fame. Churchill at War (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary series on Winston Churchill’s role in WWII.

Maple Leaf Dreams (2024) – A romantic drama set in Canada, intertwining stories of love and ambition.

– A romantic drama set in Canada, intertwining stories of love and ambition. The Children’s Train (2024) Netflix Original – Italian period drama movie set in 1940s Itlay following a mother who makes the difficult decision of sending her son north to flee poverty.

– Italian period drama movie set in 1940s Itlay following a mother who makes the difficult decision of sending her son north to flee poverty. The Only Girl in the Orchestra (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary short on the trailblazing double bassist Orin O’Brien.

– Documentary short on the trailblazing double bassist Orin O’Brien. That Christmas (2024) Netflix Original – It’s an unforgettable Christmas for the townsfolk of Wellington-on-Sea when the worst snowstorm in history alters everyone’s plans — including Santa’s.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3) Netflix Original – Reality dating show.

– Reality dating show. Tomorrow and I (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thailand’s answer to Black Mirror is here set in a dystopian future.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 5th

BEASTARS (Final Season – Part 1) Netflix Original – Anime series.

Black Doves (Season 1) Netflix Original – British spy thriller series starring Kiera Knightley

– British spy thriller series starring Kiera Knightley Heartbreak Motel (Season 1) – A dark comedy series set in a rundown motel where secrets unravel among its eccentric guests.

– A dark comedy series set in a rundown motel where secrets unravel among its eccentric guests. Jentry Chau vs the Underworld (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated series – As her 16th birthday approaches, a not-so-average teen rediscovers the fiery powers she’s long suppressed and is forced to face her demons — literally.

– Animated series – As her 16th birthday approaches, a not-so-average teen rediscovers the fiery powers she’s long suppressed and is forced to face her demons — literally. Subservience (2024) – A sci-fi thriller about AI assistants gaining dangerous levels of autonomy starring Megan Fox.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 6th

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (2024) Netflix Original – Musical holiday special.

– Musical holiday special. Biggest Heist Ever (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary exploring the Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde.

– Documentary exploring the Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde. Camp Crasher (2024) Netflix Original – Argentinian drama.

– Argentinian drama. Scream VI (2023) – The latest installment of the slasher franchise sees the survivors of Ghostface fleeing to New York, starring Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 7th

80 for Brady (2023) – A comedy about four elderly women on a mission to see Tom Brady play in the Super Bowl, starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 8th

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) – A Shrek spin-off where Puss embarks on a quest to restore his nine lives, with the voice of Antonio Banderas.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 10th

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Alaskan Bush People (Multiple Seasons) – A reality series following a family living off-grid in Alaska.

– A reality series following a family living off-grid in Alaska. Polo (Season 1) Netflix Original – Five-part series produced by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry covering sport Polo.

– Five-part series produced by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry covering sport Polo. Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean sports series.

– Korean sports series. Undisputed (2024) – A documentary about athletes striving for excellence in competitive sports.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 11th

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary short on a teenage girl grappling with a rare form of autism.

– Documentary short on a teenage girl grappling with a rare form of autism. One Hundred Years of Solitude (Part 1) Netflix Original – Colombian drama series set in the timeless town of Macondo, seven generations of the Buendía family navigate love, oblivion and the inescapability of their past — and their fate.

– Colombian drama series set in the timeless town of Macondo, seven generations of the Buendía family navigate love, oblivion and the inescapability of their past — and their fate. Queer Eye (Season 9) Netflix Original – Make-over reality series with this season set in Las Vegas.

– Make-over reality series with this season set in Las Vegas. The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga (Season 1) Netflix Original – Docu-series about a wild tale involving a small-town feud, an internet conspiracy, an Elvis impersonator, mysterious severed body parts, and an assassination attempt on the President.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 12th

Deadliest Catch (Multiple Seasons) – A long-running reality series documenting crab fishermen braving the dangerous Bering Sea.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 13th

1992 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish crime series by Álex de la Iglesia that follows an enraged serial killer with mysterious links to the Seville Expo ’92

Carry-On (2024) Netflix Original – Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman headline this thriller about TSA agent who lets through someone with a mysterious package.

– Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman headline this thriller about TSA agent who lets through someone with a mysterious package. Disaster Holiday (2024) Netflix Original – South African Christmas drama.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 14th

Iron Family (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – A documentary series exploring a unique family’s journey through life’s challenges.

– A documentary series exploring a unique family’s journey through life’s challenges. The Knock at the Cobin (2023) – A psychological thriller about a family held hostage by strangers demanding a moral decision.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 15th

Alice, Darling (2022) – A psychological drama about a woman confronting emotional abuse, starring Anna Kendrick.

– A psychological drama about a woman confronting emotional abuse, starring Anna Kendrick. How The Gringo Stole Christmas (2023) – A festive comedy about an American causing chaos in a small Mexican village.

– A festive comedy about an American causing chaos in a small Mexican village. Parenthood (Seasons 1-6) – A heartfelt drama series about the Braverman family navigating life’s challenges, starring Lauren Graham and Peter Krause.

– A heartfelt drama series about the Braverman family navigating life’s challenges, starring Lauren Graham and Peter Krause. Pig (2021) – A poignant drama about a truffle hunter searching for his kidnapped pig, starring Nicolas Cage.

– A poignant drama about a truffle hunter searching for his kidnapped pig, starring Nicolas Cage. The Devil You Know (2022) – A family drama about loyalty and morality, starring Omar Epps.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 17th

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma (Season 1) Netflix Original – Sports documentary series on the NFL legend.

– Sports documentary series on the NFL legend. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (2023) – A coming-of-age drama based on Judy Blume’s novel, starring Rachel McAdams.

– A coming-of-age drama based on Judy Blume’s novel, starring Rachel McAdams. Operation Mincemeat (2022) – A historical drama about a World War II deception plan, starring Colin Firth.

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. The Batman (2022) – A dark reimagining of Gotham’s vigilante, starring Robert Pattinson.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 18th

Married to a Psychopath (2022) – A true-crime documentary exploring the shocking dynamics of a killer’s marriage.

– A true-crime documentary exploring the shocking dynamics of a killer’s marriage. Julia’s Stepping Stones (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary short on the pioneering filmmaker Julia Reichert.

– Documentary short on the pioneering filmmaker Julia Reichert. The Manny (Season 2) Netflix Original – Mexican comedy series.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 19th

65 (2023) – A sci-fi thriller where a pilot crash-lands on a prehistoric Earth, starring Adam Driver.

The Dragon Prince (Season 7) Netflix Original – Concluding another saga, this is the latest season of animated kids series.

– Concluding another saga, this is the latest season of animated kids series. Virgin River (Season 6) Netflix Original – New beginnings, uncovered secrets and second thoughts: As Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other — and their loved ones.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 20th

Ferry 2 (2024) Netflix Original – Follow-up movie to the Dutch crime drama.

– Follow-up movie to the Dutch crime drama. The Six Triple Eight (2024) Netflix Original – Tyler Perry directs this new WWII biopic on the untold story of the 6888.

– Tyler Perry directs this new WWII biopic on the untold story of the 6888. Umjolo: Day Ones (2024) Netflix Original – South African drama.

– South African drama. UniverXO Dabiz (2024) Netflix Original – Spanish documentary on Chef Dabiz Muñoz who is facing a difficult set of choices that may see his restaurant close.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 24th

Your Friend Nate Bargatze (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 25th

NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming to Netflix UK on December 26th

Squid Game (Season 2) Netflix Original – The return of Netflix’s most-watched show of all time, with Gi-hun returning to the games with a new agenda.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 28th

Maestro in Blue (Season 3) Netflix Original – Final season of the Greek drama.

Coming to Netflix UK on December 31st

Avicii – I’m Tim (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary on Tim Berg, the DJ better known as Avicii

– Documentary on Tim Berg, the DJ better known as Avicii Avicii – My Last Show (2024) Netflix Original – Musical special of Avicii’s final performance.

– Musical special of Avicii’s final performance. Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall (2024) Netflix Original – Comedy/musical special to bring in the New Year.

