‘Night Always Comes’ Netflix Movie: Vanessa Kirby Stars, 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

Vanessa Kirby will hit the big screen in Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps this summer. However, in 2025, she will return to Netflix with the noir drama movie Night Always Comes as she reunites with director Benjamin Caron.

The movie’s plot follows Willy Vlautin’s book, with Sarah Conradt writing the script. The book follows Lynette, a 30-something burdened with debt and juggling jobs, who strives to buy her family’s home in rapidly gentrifying Portland. When her mother reneges on a promise to help, Lynette embarks on a desperate two-day search for the money. This odyssey brings her face-to-face with the city’s winners and losers, escalating her desperation. A dangerous choice plunges Lynette into a downward spiral, forcing her to confront her past as she fights for her family’s future.

Netflix’s logline for its adaptation is as follows:

“Risking everything to secure a future for herself and her brother, Lynette sets out on a dangerous odyssey in Portland; confronting her own dark past over one propulsive night.”

You may recall that this movie was announced and attached to Netflix in March, but at that point, it wasn’t fully over the line. Several outlets, like The Playlist, picked up on the fact that Netflix was originally mentioned but was removed from the original Deadline article.

The movie is produced by Gary Levinsohn, Ryan Bartecki, and Jodie Caron, with Carmen Cuba serving as casting director. Live Free or Die Films, H2l Media Group, and Aluna Entertainment are the production companies behind the film.

Who is in the cast of The Night Always Comes?

Vanessa Kirby will play Lynette. This serves as her third major Netflix project following her recurring role on The Crown, where she played Princess Margaret plus also starred in the 2020 drama Pieces of a Woman.

Kirby’s busy schedule included filming for Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden and, from July to November, filming for the upcoming Marvel film Fantastic Four: First Steps, in which she’ll play Sue Storm.

Netflix also revealed the following would be co-starring:

Jennifer Jason Leigh (Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Hateful Eight)

(Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Hateful Eight) Zack Gottsagen (The Peanut Butter Falcon)

(The Peanut Butter Falcon) Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk, 21 Bridges)

(If Beale Street Could Talk, 21 Bridges) Julia Fox (Uncut Gems)

(Uncut Gems) Eli Roth (Hostel, Inglourious Basterds)

(Hostel, Inglourious Basterds) Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe)

(Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe) Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Jack Ryan)

Various casting calls for the movie also suggest they were looking for a Hillary Clinton lookalike to play the role of a college lecturer and an Elvis impersonator. They were looking for an Old Portland Local who would be drinking at a bar and likes to flirt with the protagonist, a woman called Shirley, who works at an industrial bakery plus casting a Dive Bar Manager.

Where in production is Night Always Comes?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming took place last year between May 14th and July 2nd, 2024. Vanessa Kirby somehow squeezed the film into her incredibly busy schedule, considering her role as the Invisible Woman in the upcoming Fantastic Four, which was also filmed during the same period. The entirety of filming took place in Portland, Oregon, which matches the location of the book.

Vanessa Kirby Updates on X managed to spot Kirby in a picture taken by Mt. Hood Community College students.

There were also numerous reports from Portland about numerous closures that allow filming to take place. KPTV reported on May 21st that four bridges in downtown Portland will be closed while the movie films are being shown throughout the city.

When is Night Always Comes premiering on Netflix?

Netflix confirmed in its 2025 film release slate that Night Always Comes will be released on the platform sometime in 2025.

An official release date or window has yet to be announced.

Will you be checking out Night Always Comes when it lands on Netflix, likely sometime in 2025? Let us know in the comments down below.