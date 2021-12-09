Netflix Dark-Comedy Series ‘The Woman in the House’: Coming to Netflix in January 2022

An exciting new production from the producers of Dead to Me, Gloria Sanchez Productions, is coming to Netflix. Kristen Bell will star in the upcoming series, The Woman in the House, which is coming to Netflix in January 2022! We’ll be keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about The Woman in the House, including, the plot, cast news, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf, The Woman in the House is an upcoming Netflix Original limited dark-comedy series. With the production to be handled by Gloria Sanchez Productions, Will Ferrel is listed as an executive producer on the series. Onboard as a creative consultant is Marti Noxon, whose previous work has involved Sharp Objects and Dietland.

When is The Woman in the House Netflix release date?

Since filming ended in July 2021 it’s been a long wait to learn when the Netflix release date for The Woman in the House is. Five months and one teaser trailer later and we’ve finally learned that The Woman in the House is coming to Netflix on Friday, January 28th, 2022.

What is the plot of The Woman in the House?

Anna, a heartbroken woman, for whom, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

Who are the cast members of The Woman in the House?

For a while, the only confirmed cast member was Kristen Bell. It took a few months but once filming began cast members were revealed gradually.

Here is the full cast of The Woman in the House:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Anna Kristen Bell Frozen | Veronica Mars | The Good Place Elizabeth Appy Pratt Rattlesnake | Jane the Virgin Neil Tom Riley Da Vinci’s Demons | The Nevers | The Collection Eileen Rachel Ramras Nobodies | Mike Tyson Mysteries | Looney Tunes: Rabbits Run Michael Christopher Chen Young Rock | Criminal Minds | Curb Your Enthusiasm Rex Benjamin Levy Aguilar Spirit | Black Spot | Chicago P.D. Detective Lane Christina Anthony Mixed-ish | Black-ish | Key and Peele Buell Cameron Britton Mindhunter | The Girl in the Spider’s Web | The Umbrella Academy Lisa Shelley Hennig Unfriended | Teen Wolf | Ouija Sloane Mary Holland Happiest Season | The Package | Mike, and Dave Need Wedding Dates Carol Brenda Koo The Bling Ring | White Bird in a Blizzard | The Crazy Ones Margaret Karen Y. McClain Blonde Ambition | The Newest Pledge | Christmas in Compton Claire Nicole Pulliam Inception | Holes | Fashion House Emma Samsara Leela Yett The Flight Attendant

What is the episode count for The Woman in the House?

It has been confirmed that the limited series will run for a total of eight episodes.

What is the production status of The Woman in the House?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (16/08/2021)

Principal photography began on the project on March 9th, 2021, and lasted for four months ending on July 16th, 2021.

Filming took place in Los Angeles, California.

Are you excited for The Woman in the House on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!