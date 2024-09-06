‘Nobody Wants This’ Netflix Series Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody Sets September 2024 Premiere

Erin Foster’s new untitled Netflix comedy series has started filming. Below, we’ve collated everything known about the forthcoming series, which will premiere in September 2024. Below, we’ll include everything we know so far about the series, including what you can expect from the story, who’s starring, and more!

The comedy series was first mentioned in the August 2022 profile with The Hollywood Reporter, detailing Erin and Sara Foster’s upcoming projects and their rise to fame. Regarding Netflix, the article included that they’re working on a new comedy series that was then called Shiksa.

Netflix officially announced the project in 2023, giving it a ten-and-a-half-hour episode order for its first season. Erin Foster is the writer and creator of the project, with Craig Digregorio serving as showrunner.

We’re hearing that Greg Mottola is on board to direct throughout the series, although Netflix didn’t comment when asked on January 26th.

Steven Levitan, best known for his work on ABC’s hit comedy Modern Family, serves as an executive producer alongside Danielle Stokdyk, Josh Lieberman, Oly Obst, and Kristen Bell.

Brooke Kessler and Ben Harris are helming the project at Netflix.

20th Television is the studio behind the series, with Steven Levitan Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment producing.

When is Nobody Wants This coming to Netflix?

With the release of the official trailer, we have confirmation that Nobody Wants This will be released on Netflix on September 26th, 2024.

What’s Nobody Wants This about?

So far, Netflix has only provided a small logline for the upcoming series:

“A comedy centered on the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi.”

Speaking about the project, Erin Foster said:

“This show is based on the only good decision I ever made:

falling for a nice Jewish boy. But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable (there’s nothing to complain about). So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard. Nobody Wants This, but we do, and that’s all that matters.”

Who is in the cast for Erin Foster’s Nobody Wants This Series?

The main cast was announced throughout 2023, with Kristen Bell announced first for the series in March and Adam Brody a few months later in April 2024.

Bell will play Joanne, a woman who runs her own podcast and is also writing a book chronicling her dating life.

Brody has been cast as a rabbi called Noah. Described as charming, he’s a man who’s stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe. However, his life stumbles after meeting a brutally honest and provocative Joanne (played by Bell), totally upending his safe life plan.

Rounding out the cast for the series is:

Emily Arlook (Grownish) will play “Rebecca,” Noah’s “perfect” Jewish girlfriend who has done “everything right” to get him to propose.

(Grownish) will play “Rebecca,” Noah’s “perfect” Jewish girlfriend who has done “everything right” to get him to propose. Justine Lupe (Luckiest Girl Alive) plays the role of Morgan, Joanne’s sister.

(Luckiest Girl Alive) plays the role of Morgan, Joanne’s sister. Timothy Simons (Veep) as Sasha, who is Noah’s Brother.

(Veep) as Sasha, who is Noah’s Brother. Eric Satterberg (American Crime Story) as Gary Howell

(American Crime Story) as Gary Howell Jackie Tohn (A Futile and Stupid Gesture)

(A Futile and Stupid Gesture) Tovah Feldshuh (Just My Luck)

(Just My Luck) Sherry Cola (Joy Ride)

(Joy Ride) Paul Ben-Victor (The Wire)

(The Wire) Michael Hitchcock (The Resort)

(The Resort) Stephanie Faracy (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates)

(Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) Shiloh Bearman (Home Economics)

Where is Nobody Wants This in production?

Due to the two respective Hollywood strikes, production wasn’t able to get underway on the series throughout 2023 despite the initial intention to do so. Instead, filming prep began mid-January 2024, with Erin Foster sharing some table reads via her Instagram (pictures embedded below).

Filming then got underway as of January 22nd with filming wrapping up on April 19th, 2024.

Filming for the series took place in Los Angeles, California.

We got our first glimpse of filming courtesy of BackGrid, who published some photos (licensed by us) on January 30th, 2024, of Brody and Bell coming out of a cinema holding ice cream pots and sharing a sneaky kiss.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s new comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody? Let us know in the comments down below.