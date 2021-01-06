Netflix Discontinuing Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Applications

Netflix has already yanked its apps from the Nintendo eStore for Wii U and 3DS devices but come July 2021, the apps will cease to function.

The Netflix app has been subpar on Wii U in particular for a number of years now. In mid-2018, the touch screen support for the app (one of the best features) was removed. When Netflix first arrived on the Wii U, however, some people called it “perfect” for the platform because of the touch interface and the ability to watch on the big screen and use the gamepad as the remote control or chose to watch on the Wii U.

Many reports also state that the Netflix viewing experience on a 3DS is sub-par too with poor resolutions.

You can read more about the discontinuation of the Netflix Service on the official support page but the main body of the text reads as follows:

“The Netflix app was removed from Nintendo eShop on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS Family systems on Dec 31st, 2020. They are no longer available for new users to download. It is possible for existing users to re-download these applications at this time. Service for both applications will be discontinued on June 30th, 2021. Thank you for your support of these applications over the years.”

The successor to the Wii U, the Nintendo Switch has yet to get an official Netflix app and it doesn’t sound like one is on the way either. Hulu remains the biggest entertainment app available on the platform.

If you’re wondering why Netflix is removing support for the two devices the answer should be clear. Both device’s audiences have dwindled given the introduction of newer devices and as such, Netflix can no longer justify keeping up support for them both. We’ve seen this countless times over the years with older Rokus and Smart Televisions for example.