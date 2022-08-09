Netflix Eyes Movie Adaptation of ‘Palace of the Drowned’

What’s on Netflix has learned that Netflix is reportedly adding another period thriller to their arsenal of films, with the streamer developing an adaptation of the Christine Mangan novel, Palace of the Drowned.

Two sources indicate that the feature film is attached to Netflix, which is based on the novel by esteemed author Christine Mangan. Mangan is best known for her 2018 novel, Tangerine.

First published in June 2021, it debuted to rave reviews from the likes of the NYTimes and the Washington Post. The Post said:

“If you like your psychological suspense stories awash in atmosphere, drenched in dread, positively soaked through with sinisterness, “Palace of the Drowned,” by Christine Mangan is for you.”

We understand the book options were picked up by Netflix shortly after the book debuted, intending to adapt it in some form. Now, over a year later, we can confirm that a feature-film adaptation is what Netflix has in mind for the title.

Here’s a rundown of what the book is about and, therefore, what we can expect from the movie:

“It’s 1966 and Frankie Croy retreats to her friend’s vacant palazzo in Venice. Years have passed since the initial success of Frankie’s debut novel and she has spent her career trying to live up to the expectations. Now, after a particularly scathing review of her most recent work, alongside a very public breakdown, she needs to recharge and get re-inspired. Then Gilly appears. A precocious young admirer eager to make friends, Gilly seems determined to insinuate herself into Frankie’s solitary life. But there’s something about the young woman that gives Frankie pause. How much of what Gilly tells her is the truth? As a series of lies and revelations emerge, the lives of these two women will be tragically altered as the catastrophic 1966 flooding of Venice ravages the city. Suspenseful and transporting, Christine Mangan’s Palace of the Drowned brings the mystery of Venice to life while delivering a twisted tale of ambition and human nature.”

As noted, we’re hearing actresses Nicole Kidman and Luara Dern are attached to the project.

Dern is eyed for the role of Frankie Croy, while Kidman is eyed for the role of Gilly (the story’s villain), both of which feature in the book.

Both actresses are working with Netflix on numerous other projects.

Laura Dern worked with Netflix on Marriage Story, for which she scored an Oscar. Also in the pipeline for the actress is a new Netflix movie called Lonely Planet, where she’ll star alongside Liam Hemsworth.

Nicole Kidman is also attached to another Netflix movie in the form of an untitled rom-com (which we understand is now called The Family Affair) alongside Zac Efron and Joey King.