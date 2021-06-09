K-Drama ‘Beyond Evil’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in June 2021

Despite not being available to stream weekly on Netflix, the JTBC K-Drama Beyond Evil is still coming to Netflix. Arriving in June 2021, below is everything you need to know about Beyond Evil season 1.

Beyond Evil is a South Korean crime-drama series created by JTBC, and written by Kim Su-jin. All of the episodes were directed by Shim Na-Yeon, with production lead by Celltrion Entertainment and JTBC Studios.

Despite not making a dramatic impact on the ratings, the series is the recipient of three awards from the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, including, Best Drama, Best Screenplay, and the Best Actor for Shin Ha-Kyun. In total, the series was nominated for seven awards.

When is the Beyond Evil season 1 Netflix release date?

The jTBC -K-Drama Beyond Evil will be available to stream on Netflix on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021. If you have the Netflix app on your phone you can check the “Coming Soon” tab, which will allow you to set a notification for when Beyond Evil arrives.

All sixteen episodes were broadcast in South Korea between February 19th, and April 10th, 2021, this means Netflix subscribers will have access to every episode upon its release.

Can I watch Beyond Evil in my country?

At the very least, we know that Beyond Evil is coming to Netflix in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

The series is already available to stream on Netflix in South Korea.

What is the plot of Beyond Evil season 1?

The horrendous acts of a serial killer have shaken the quiet city of Manyang, forcing the police into action. Two detectives, Lee Dong Sik, and Joo Won go to extreme lengths in their pursuit of the killer just as a pattern emerges that links the current string of murders to cold cases over two decades ago.

Who are the cast members of Beyond Evil?

Below are the cast members of Beyond Evil:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lee Dong Shik Shin Ha Kyun Soul Mechanic | Less Than Evil | Pied Piper Han Joo Won Yeo Jin Goo Hotel Del Luna | My Absolute Boyfriend | Circle Han Ki Hwan Choi Jin Ho Designated Survivor: 60 Days | Mr. Sunshine | Dr. Romantic 2 Do Hae Won Kil Hae Yeon Black Dog | One Spring Night | Encounter Lee Chang Jin Heo Sung Tae Your Honor | Witch’s Court | Different Dreams Park Jung Je Choi Dae Hoon Flower of Evil | Crash Landing on You | The Bridal Mask Oh Ji Hwa Kim Shin Rok The Cursed | Burning Yoo Jae Yi Choi Sung Eun Start-Up | SF8: Joan’s Galaxy Nam Sang Bae Chun Ho Jin Once Again | Save Me 2 | Life Oh Ji Hoon Nam Yoon Su Extracurricular | Want More 19 | 4 Kinds of House

Further supporting cast members for Beyond Evil are;

Role Cast Member Kang Jin Mook Lee Kyu Hoe Jung Cheol Moon Jung Gyoo Soo Jo Gil Goo Son Sang Gyu Hwang Gwang Young Baek Suk Kwang Kwon Hyuk Park Ji Hoon Kang Do Soo Shim Wan Joon Kwak Oh-sub Seo Jeong Shik Lieutentant Ha Yoo Byung Hoon Kang Min Jung Kang Min Ah Jang Oh Bok Jun Soo Hyun Im Seon Nyeo Park Bo Kyung Han Jeong Im Kim Bi Bi

Why wasn’t Beyond Evil available to stream weekly on Netflix?

Netflix has a lucrative partnership with jTBC and other South Korean networks.

But the deal Netlfix has in place with jTBC doesn’t stipulate that all of the latest primetime K-Dramas will be available to stream weekly, but it does mean that the latest jTBC dramas will make their way over to Netflix eventually.

Are you looking forward to the release of Beyond Evil on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!