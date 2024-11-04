Netflix Producing K-Drama Adaptation of ‘The Confidence Man’

Netflix is producing an exciting new Korean adaptation of the beloved Japanese crime-comedy series The Confidence Man. Filming is ongoing and stars Park Min Young, Joo Jung Hyuk, and Park Hee Soon. The Confidence Man is expected to land on Netflix sometime in 2025.

The Confidence Man is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime-comedy series directed by Nam Ki Hoon (Destined with You) and written by Hong Seung Hyun (Criminal Minds). The series is an adaptation of the Japanese series of the same name.

What is the plot of The Confidence Man?

“A team of three “confidence men” work together to target corrupt corporations, mafia bosses, and other greed-driven individuals. Using every trick in the book, they devise elaborate schemes to steal their ill-gotten gains in this comedic caper.”

It has been confirmed that six pieces of artwork from the artist SylviaOh will appear in the series.

Who are the cast members of The Confidence Man?

Park Min Young is the female lead of the K-drama. The actress was last seen on Netflix in 2022 in the jTBC romance melodrama Forecasting Love and Weather. She also starred in the 2020 Netflix K-drama When the Weather Is Fine. Outside of Netflix, the actress has starred in popular K-dramas such as Marry My Husband, Love in Contract, Her Private Life, and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.

Joo Jong Hyuk and Park Hee Soon are the male leads of the K-drama.

Joo Jong Hyuk previously starred in popular K-dramas in supporting roles in Extraordinary Attorney Woo and DP. Outside of Netflix, the actor has held a leading role in one K-drama, Frankly Speaking. However, the actor has held many leading roles in movies such as Because I Hate Korea, Iron Mask, and The Anniversary.

Park Hee Soon was recently seen on Netflix in The Bequeathed as Choi Seong Jun. In 2022, he starred in A Model Family as Ma Kwang Chul, and 2021 My Name as Choi Moo Jin. Outside of Netflix, the actor has starred in Dr. Brain, Beautiful World, Moving and Missing Noir M.

What is the production status of The Confidence Man?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for the Korean adaptation of The Confidence Man reportedly began in early September 2024. Shooting will continue into 2025 and is scheduled to end by mid-Febraury 2025.

When is The Confidence Man coming to Netflix?

There is no confirmed release date for The Confidence Man at the time of writing. However, the series is expected to be released on Netflix sometime in the second half of 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching The Confidence Man on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!