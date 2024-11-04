What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 4th to 10th, 2024

Another week is upon us, which means many new titles to look forward to. This week, a number of big new movies and series will hit the streamer, headlined by the first of three batches of the highly anticipated second and final season of Arcane.

As always, you can keep up-to-date on everything coming soon to Netflix throughout the rest of November here. We’ll also release our very first early look at the December arrivals later today. Now, let’s get into three of our highlights from the new titles scheduled to drop this week:

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

The Lost City (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Coming to Netflix in the second window from Paramount Pictures is the goofy action-comedy movie The Lost City, headlined by Sanda Bullock and Channing Tatum. It sees the unlikely duo team up after a kidnapping attempt that sees them both thrust into the dangerous jungle.

Pedro Páramo (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

While The Lincoln Lawyer fans are desperate for any information on season 4 of the show (currently not officially greenlit), we are getting some more Manuel Garcia-Rulfo goodness this week in the form of a Mexican adaptation of one of the most famous and influential books in the country’s history by Juan Rulfo.

Directed by Rodrigo Prieto, here’s the official synopsis for the new film: “The story follows Juan Preciado, who upon his mother’s death, goes to the remote village where he was born in search of his father, Pedro Páramo. He encounters a ghost town, where he meets a series of mysterious people and learns about his dead father’s ruthless quest for wealth and power. The past makes itself present as we learn the truth behind Pedro Páramo’s own search for the love he once knew as a child. The line between the dead and the living and the past and the present is constantly blurred in this surreal tale of desire, hope, regret and resentment.”

The movie has already debuted at TIFF and picked up a host of solid reviews from critics including The Wrap who said, “As “Pedro Páramo” veers all over the place, uniting the good and the evil in a strange dance of life and death, there’s not much to do except relax and immerse yourself in Prieto’s curious vision.”

Arcane (Season 2 – Act I)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Your weekends for the next few weeks are about to get very busy if you’re a fan of the League of Legends series Arcane, which will be releasing in an untraditional format for the second season, with three batches releasing each Saturday through the end of the month:

Act I – November 9th

– November 9th Act II – November 16th

– November 16th Act III – November 23rd

Seeing the return of Ella Purnell, Hailee Steinfeld and Katie Leung in their now iconic roles, we pick up from the devastating events of the season 1 finale with Jinx’s attack on the Council setting the stage for severe escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, November 4th

Holiday Playlist (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, November 5th

Dirty Jobs (Seasons 1-2)

Love is Poison (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Love Village (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, November 6th

Love Is Blind: Argentina (Season 1) Netflix Original

Meet Me Next Christmas (2024) Netflix Original

Pedro Páramo (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, November 7th

10 Days of a Curious Man (2024) Netflix Original

Born for the Spotlight (Season 1) Netflix Original

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (Season 1) Netflix Original

Face Off (Seasons 6-8)

Outer Banks (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Si Juku: The Movie: Harta Pulau Moyet (2024)

The Buckingham Murders (2024)

Coming to Netflix on Friday, November 8th

A Holiday Engagement (2011)

Bank Under Siege (Season 1) Netflix Original

Investigation Alien (2024) Netflix Original

Jurnal Risa by Risa Saraswati (2024)

Mr. Plankton (Limited Series) Netflix Original

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

The Cage (Season 1) Netflix Original

Transformers: EarthSpark (Season 1)

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (2024) Netflix Original

Vijay 69 (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, November 9th

Arcane (Season 2 – Act I) Netflix Original

The Lost City (2022)

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, November 10th

Focus (2015)

My Boo (2024)

Cien anos con Juan Rulfo (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on Monday, November 4th

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (2019)

Leaving Netflix on Tuesday, November 5th

The Amazing Race (2005)

Luccas Neto in: Summer Camp (2019)

Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)

Mubarakan (2017)

Leaving Netflix on Wednesday, November 6th

A Man Called Otto (2022)

Leaving Netflix on Thursday, November 7th

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

The Last Forest (2021)

Leaving Netflix on Friday, November 8th

Paradise Beach (2019) N

Leaving Netflix on Saturday, November 10th

Glitter Force (2 Seasons) N

Glitter Force Doki Doki (2 Seasons) N

Team Ninja Warrior (1 Season)

That’s your guide for what’s new and cycling off of Netflix this week – as always, keep an eye on our New on Netflix hub page for the latest new releases, and we’ll give you a full week roundup on Friday. What are you looking forward to watching this week? Let us know in the comments.