Netflix K-Drama ‘Happy Boy’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

After making her debut in D.P. newcomer Won Ji An will star in the new Netflix k-drama Happy Boy. Filming is yet to get underway, but we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Happy Boy season 1 on Netflix.

Happy Boy is an upcoming South Korean Netflix original series directed by Min Yong Keun (Just Friends), and written by screenwriter Kim Bo Tong (D.P.). The series is an adaptation of the manga Yukwaehan Wangtta,

When is the Happy Boy Netflix release date?

We still have at least a year’s wait ahead of us before the release of Happy Boy on Netflix.

The k-drama is still expected to land sometime in 2023, however, it’s our expectation that it won’t arrive until toward the end of 2023.

What is the plot of Happy Boy?

The synopsis for Happy Boy has been sourced from HanCinema:

A school disaster-thriller series that depicts the story of students who are isolated at school due to a sudden earthquake and reveals their true nature.

Who are the cast members of Happy Boy season 1?

Sung Yoo Bin has been cast in the lead role of Dong Hyun. Happy Boy will be Sung Yoo Bin’s first lead role in a drama for five years since his last appearance in Mr. Sunshine. He has, however, spent the past five years taking on roles in movies such as Moonlit Water, Count, and Perhaps Love. Sung Yoo Bin has previously starred in supporting roles in other popular k-dramas such as The Good Wife and It’s Okay. That’s Love.

Won Ji An has been cast in the lead role of Soo Hyun. Her acting career only began in 2021, starting with a guest role in the Netflix Original series D.P. as Hyun Min’s girlfriend Mun Yeong Ok. She has since starred in both seasons of Hope or Dope, If You Wish Upon Me, and A Year-End Medley: Extended Version.

Jo Hyun Chul has been cast in the lead role of Young Kyun. He has already starred in Netflix Originals such as D.P. and Inspector Koo. Other popular dramas he has starred in are Hotel Del Luna and Memories of the Alhambra.

What is the production status of Happy Boy?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 06/12/2022)

There are currently no reports of production starting on Happy Boy, so for now we’re assuming the series is in pre-production, and filming will begin soon.

What is the episode count?

It is being reported that Happy Boy will have a total of 10 episodes.

Episode run times haven’t been confirmed, however, most original series have a runtime between 45 to 60 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Happy Boy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!