Netflix K-Drama ‘You Are My Spring’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Schedule

Joining Kingdom: Ashin of the North in the list of Netflix’s July line-up of K-Drama content is You Are My Spring, Studio Dragon’s exciting new romantic drama series. We have everything you need to know about the first season of You Are My Spring, including the plot, cast, trailer, and episode release schedule.

You Are My Spring is an upcoming internationally licensed Netlfix Original romantic K-Drama series created by Studio Dragon. The series was written by screenwriter Lee Mi Na, with Jung Ji Hyun directing the entire season.

The release of You Are My Spring continues Netflix’s lucrative partnership with CJ ENM, and in particular, the production company Studio Dragon, which licenses their best and latest K-Drama content to Netflix.

When is the You Are My Spring Netflix release date?

The first episode of You Are My Spring is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Monday, July 5th, 2021.

You Are My Spring has been confirmed to have a total of 16 episodes. New episodes will be released bi-weekly, arriving on Mondays and Tuesdays. The runtimes of each episode are approximately seventy minutes.

You Are My Spring episode release schedule

Prior to episodes arriving on Netflix, they will first be broadcast on the South Korean cable network tvN.

Episode tvN Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 05/07/2021 05/07/2021 2 06/07/2021 06/07/2021 3 12/07/2021 12/07/2021 4 13/07/2021 13/07/2021 5 19/07/2021 19/07/2021 6 20/07/2021 20/07/2021 7 26/07/2021 26/07/2021 8 27/07/2021 27/07/2021 9 02/08/2021 02/08/2021 10 03/08/2021 03/08/2021 11 09/08/2021 09/08/2021 12 10/08/2021 10/08/2021 13 16/08/2021 16/08/2021 14 17/08/2021 17/08/2021 15 23/08/2021 23/08/2021 16 24/08/2021 24/08/2021

What is the plot of You Are My Spring?

Three friends who still hold the memories of their seven-year-old selves deep in their hearts are hiding behind their adult facades, as they each have their own hopes and dreams from what they want out of their careers, and love lives.

Kang Ja Dung, despite not coming from a privileged background like her peers excelled at college, finishing with scholarships. Soaring above everyone at the prestigious five-star hotel where she works, Ja Dung swiftly became the manager. While she has a successful career, her love life is all over the place as she continues to date terrible men, just like her mother before her.

After the death of his older brother, and one of his patients, psychiatrist Joo Young Doo bears the scars of being unable to save them. A determined individual, he’s made it his life’s mission to ensure all of his patients find the will to live.

Chae Joon, the head of an investment company, suddenly walks into the life of Kang Ja Dung, and might just be the one person who understands her perfectly.

Who are the cast members of You Are My Spring?

At the time of writing only the main roles have been confirmed for You Are My Spring:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Kang Da Jeong Seo Hyun Jin Black Dog | The Beauty Inside | Lets Eat 2 Joo Young Do Kim Dong Wook The Guest | Radiant Office | Maids Chae Jun Yoon Park Birthcare Center | Search | Legal High Ahn Ga Young Nam Gyu Ri Kairos | Children of Nobody | Different Dreams

Are you looking forward to the release of You Are My Spring on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!