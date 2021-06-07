Netflix Renews Swedish Show ‘Snabba Cash’ for Season 2

The new Swedish series Snabba Cash will be returning for a second season at Netflix that’s scheduled to hit the service in 2022. Filming is likely to begin later this year.

The thriller series debuted on Netflix on April 7th, 2021 around the world and picks up from where the original Swedish film trilogy leaves off albeit 10 years into the future. The series was ordered back in June 2019 with SF Studios helming the project.

The series performed well in its home country according to FlixPatrol who reports that the series has featured in the top 10s there for 61 days thus far. It’s always performed well in other Nordic countries including Norway (55 days), Finland (28 days), Denmark (23 days). It also did well in other European countries but failed to make a mark in the top 10s in the US, UK, Canada or Australia.

Thanks to Expressen, we’ve learned that Snabba Cash is returning for a second season in 2022.

Oskar Söderlund told Expressen that says (loosely translated): “The work with season 1 had a lot of fun teamwork and to be able to return to our characters, the team and actors who work with the project feels fantastic. I am very proud of season 1 but now we will do something even better.”

2022 is also set to be the year when another Swedish series Love & Anarchy is due to return for its second season too.

Among the other TV projects coming soon to Netflix includes Anxious People, Young Royals (scheduled to release on July 1st), Clark, The Unlikely Murderer and Untold.

The only other Netflix Original Swedish series, Quicksand, has yet to get a renewal.

Are you looking forward to more Snabba Cash coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.