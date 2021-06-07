‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 Coming to Netflix UK Weekly

Once again, America’s Got Talent is dropping on Netflix weekly but also once again, only in the United Kingdom. Season 16 of America’s Got Talent is now dropping on Netflix weekly as of June 6th, 2021.

No big host or judge changes this year with Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell returning for judging duties. Terry Crews returns for hosting duties. This season continues

The show airs first on NBC on Tuesday evenings and then arrives on Netflix UK every Saturday. The show kicked off its sixteenth season on NBC on June 1st.

With the new season dropping weekly it also means that one of the older seasons has departed. Season 14 which dropped on Netflix UK weekly back in May 2019 has been removed meaning that only season 15 (which arrived weekly in May 2020) and season 16 are the only two seasons available.

New episodes will be arriving on a weekly basis with 8 episodes currently showing on Netflix although it’s likely to go onto 24 or 25 episodes similar to previous seasons.

The show is likely set to wrap up later this year probably in the final week of September 2021 or the first week of October.

Netflix UK remains the only region where America’s Got Talent streams. In fact, it’s the only region that tends to get weekly episodes of competition series whether that be American Idol or RuPaul’s Drag Race.