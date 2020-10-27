Netflix Licensing ‘Survivor’ & ‘America’s Next Top Model’ from CBS

Netflix is set to get two more pickups from CBS in the United States in November 2020 with multiple seasons of America’s Next Top Model and Survivor hitting Netflix on November 15th.

Helping to bolster its lineup, Netflix has been making a string of licensed pickups since the pandemic took hold. Of course, this isn’t completely new as Netflix regularly buys up licenses where they make sense. However, with production schedules halted for much of 2020, more licenses have been picked up than in previous years.

This includes multiple CBS titles. So far this year, they’ve picked up a number of sitcoms including Moesha, The Game, Girlfriends and more. Last month, Netflix also got some primetime shows first seasons including Evil season 1 and The Unicorn season 1.

Now, Netflix is picking up a limited number of seasons of some of CBS’s top reality series.

To many, it may seem a little odd that CBS continues licensing some of its shows out to Netflix especially when a lot of effort is now being put into their new streaming service, Paramount+.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty as to why we’re only getting a couple of seasons, let’s first take a look at what’s actually coming to Netflix US.

America’s Next Top Model (ANTM or Top Model) will see two seasons added with season 19 and 20 added

(ANTM or Top Model) will see two seasons added with season 19 and 20 added Survivor will see two seasons added with season 20 (labeled Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains) and season 28 (labeled Survivor: Cagayan)

All four seasons will arrive on November 15th, 2020.

Airing on VH1, America’s Next Top Model is a talent competition series where models compete for the awarding title. Tyra Banks is the host of the series with Rob Evans, Bryanboy and Johnny Wujek judging in the seasons Netflix is getting.

Survivor is a survival series where contestants are dropped into a remote location and have to fend for themselves while voting out their fellow contestants that aren’t pulling their weight.

So why are we only getting a couple of season of each show? We’ve never had anything close to an actual answer for this but in most cases, when Netflix has licensed reality series, they often pick up collections or smaller seasons.

