‘Captains Courageous’ Set to Receive Modern Movie Adaptation at Netflix

Netflix’s movie ambitions continue to grow as we’ve learned they’re set to give a big budget to a modern adaptation of the classic Rudyard Kipling book, Captains Courageous.

The movie will be based on the source material provided by Rudyard Kipling who had a number of his movies adapted in the early 1900s with the most recent theatrical release being They that released in 1993 although a TV movie was produced 3 years later.

Captains Courageous was first adapted in 1937 by MGM with Freddie Bartholomew, Spencer Tracy, and Lionel Barrymore cast. It also saw a 1996 TV movie remake.

Here’s how the project is described:

“A spoiled prep school boy is marooned in space, only to be rescued by a crew of blue-collar space voyagers who push him to see the true trials of life”

The original novel by Rudyard Kipling was released back in 1897 and was about a fifteen-year-old who was the son of a wealthy railroad magnate only to be stranded in the sea but gets rescued and lives out on the sea.

The plot of the Netflix movie differs substantially but it doesn’t end with just the plot. Harvey Cheyne Jr from the book is supposedly called Harvey Newson in the new series.

Screen Arcade reportedly is the production company behind the movie. The production company operates under an overall output deal with Netflix and has so far released Project Power with titles like Bright 2, Three Musketeers, Blue Thunder, and Mimi from Rio reportedly in development.

Matthew Sand, known for Deepwater Horizon is attached to the project as one of the writers. He tweeted in May 2018 to say he was working on a project with Netflix attached as a hashtag. We’re connecting the dots to think that was in relation to this project. T.S. Nowlin who is known for his work on the Maze Runner franchise is also writing.

Writing rule I have learned at some cost: If you have spent all day trying unsuccessfully to make a scene work, maybe it doesn’t belong in the damn script. #screenwriting #Netflix — Matthew Sand (@MatthewSand1) May 16, 2018

Among the producers include Andrew Gunn (Race to Witch Mountain), Scott Morgan, and Bryan Unkeless.

We’re hearing the budget for the movie is around the $100M mark.