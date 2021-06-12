Netflix Reimaging of Pride & Prejudice, ‘The Netherfield Girls’: What We Know So Far

A new adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice is coming to Netflix starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan most known recently for her starring role in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. Here’s what we know so far.

Becca Gleason, known for her work on such productions as Summer ’03 and The Commute will direct The Netherfield Girls from an original script she wrote. Temple Hill Entertainment is producing the movie. They previously brought such productions to life as First Man, Maze Runner, Love, Simon and more.

What separates Netflix’s The Netherfield Girls from other adaptations is that The Netherfield Girls will be a romantic comedy and will be a fresh and contemporary take on Pride and Prejudice, while most other adaptations remained in the original’s period (albeit sometimes adding even zombies).

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Netherfield Girls:

What is the plot of The Netherfield Girls?

The film is a contemporary take on Jane Austen’s 1813 classic romantic novel Pride and Prejudice and will follow the lives of the Bennet sisters as they navigate their way through love and heartbreak and societal expectations. Ramakrishnan will play Lizzie Bennet, the sharp and headstrong sister who is skeptical of finding love among the rich in Netherfield Park.

The novel has been adapted countless times in film and TV, most notably in 1995 with Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth and later in 2005 with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfayden. Both have been critically acclaimed and received many awards and nominations.

Who is cast in The Netherfield Girls?

On June 2, Netflix announced Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will star as Lizzie Bennet. Ramakrishnan is known for her role as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will star in The Netherfield Girls, a fresh and funny contemporary adaptation of Pride & Prejudice (think Easy A or 10 Things I Hate About You). pic.twitter.com/yvIpHDlSNZ — Netflix (@netflix) June 2, 2021

What’s the production status on The Netherfield Girls?

No production dates are known for The Netherfield Girls, but according to issue 1224 of Production Weekly, filming is to take place in Southwest Ohio.

When will The Netherfield Girls be released on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for The Netherfield Girls, but it would be fair to assume a release date sometime in the second half of 2022.