Netflix Rom-Com ‘The Lovebirds’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Release Date

There’s a hilarious new comedy to look forward to on Netflix in May 2020, The Lovebirds. Starring the comedic duo of Kumail Nanjani and Issa Rae, we have everything you need to know about The Lovebirds including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Lovebirds is an upcoming Netflix Original rom-com based on the screenplay written by Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gill, and directed by Michael Showalter. Paramount Pictures had originally planned for The Lovebirds to be released in theatres on April 3rd, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the feature was delayed indefinitely. It was then later announced that Netflix had acquired the film and would distribute The Lovebirds worldwide.

When is the Netflix release date for The Lovebirds?

The Lovebirds will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide on May 22nd, 2020.

Paramount Pictures had also planned for The Lovebirds to make its world premiere at Southwest by Southwest but the film festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What is the plot of The Lovebirds?

The plot for The Lovebirds is as follows:

Unexpectedly embroiled in a murder mystery, Jibran and Leilani come to a critical crossroads in their relationship. The journey to clear their names leads them from one extreme and hilarious situation to the next. While the couple must figure out how on earth they must survive, they must also figure out how their relationship can survive the night.

Who are the cast members of The Lovebirds?

The following actors have been confirmed to star in The Lovebirds:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jibran Kumail Nanjani The Big Sick | Stuber | Men in Black: International Leilani Issa Rae Insecure | BoJack Horseman | Little Brett Kyle Bornheimer Marraige Story | Bachelorette | She’s Out of My League Officer Martin Andrene Ward-Hammon Loving | Instant Family | The Hate U Give Evonne Kelly Murtagh Looking for Alaska | The Purge | Cloak & Dagger Steve Moses Storm Arrested Development | Unfriended | This Is Us Bobby Jaren Mitchell 21 Jump Street | True Detective | Girls Trip TBA Anna Camp Pitch Perfect | True Blood | The Good Wife TBA Paul Sparks House of Cards | Boardwalk Empire | Midnight Special TBA Catherine Cohan Slow Machine | High Maintenance | Broad City

When did production take place for The Lovebirds?

All of the filming took place in early 2019. Principal photography began in January and concluded by the end of February.

What is the runtime of The Lovebirds?

The runtime of The Lovebirds is 86 minutes.

Will The Lovebirds be available to stream in 4K?

The majority of new Originals arrive in 4K, so expect to see The Lovebirds available to stream in 4K.

To watch The Lovebirds in 4K you will need a 4K device, a premium Netflix subscription, and an internet connection capable of 25Mbps.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Lovebirds on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!