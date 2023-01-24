Netflix Sets ‘Copenhagen Cowboy: Night Call’ Documentary Release Date

Copenhagen Cowboy was one of the first big international series to release on Netflix in 2023 and is now getting a companion making-of documentary called Copenhagen Cowboy: Nightcall with Nicolas Winding Refn, set to launch on Netflix globally on January 31st, 2023.

Although on paper this is a making-of documentary, in the short clip Netflix has released (see embedded below) below, Refn states that it’s categorically not a making-of documentary, saying:

“My name is Nicolas Winding Refn, and I’m the creator of Copenhagen Cowboy. This is not a making of… but more of an insight on how the Cowboy fell asleep and woke up in Copenhagen.”

Per Netflix, here’s their description of the new documentary which they label as a “Netflix Special”:

“Show creator Nicolas Winding Refn and his team detail how they brought the stoic heroine and dark fairy tale version of Copenhagen’s netherworld to life.”

Arriving on January 31st, 2023, the special features interviews with creator Nicolas Winding Refn and actors in the show, including Angela Bundalovic, Lola Corfixen, Zlatko Buric, among others.

The documentary, which is expected to have a run time of around 30 minutes in length, is directed by Nicklas Kold Nagel.

Netflix usually reserves adding documentaries for shows and movies for its biggest IPs. Over the few months, we’ve seen making-of documentaries added to Netflix for titles like Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and 1899, for instance.

Since the series debuted on Netflix on January 5th, 2023, the show has failed to make a real impact when it comes to viewing stats thus far. According to FlixPatrol, the show only managed to enter the top 10s in a single country, Denmark. There it stayed in their top 10s for six days before dropping out.

In addition since its debut, Copenhagen Cowboy failed to enter Netflix’s top 10 global hourly viewing charts.

Because of this, the show will almost certainly be one of the overlooked hidden gems of Netflix’s 2023 series lineup, with it having received relatively good scores from viewers and critics since its debut.

On RottenTomatoes, the show sits at 65% from critics and a 79% audience score.

Will you be checking out this companion making-of documentary to Copenhagen Cowboy when it hits Netflix on January 31st? Let us know down below.