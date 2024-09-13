Netflix Sets Streaming Debut for Peyton List and Michael Cimino Film ‘Girl Haunts Boy’

Netflix in the United States is set to premiere the new Peyton List and Michael Cimino romantic comedy beginning October 10th, 2024, What’s on Netflix has learned. The movie was originally in development for release on HBO Max.

It’s been a long time coming for this fantasy romance title. It was originally developed as a two-part Valentine’s Day special (first announced in May 2022), due for release in February 2023 on HBO Max. At that time, it was set to be released under the working title B-Loved.

Filming began on the project in mid-July 2022 in New Jersey, but as you’ve probably guessed by now, it never debuted on Max as planned in February 2023 and also missed this year’s Valentine’s Day too.

Now we’ve learned Netflix is releasing the title (as a licensed SVOD debut), with both parts presumably repackaged under a single movie titled Girl Haunts Boy. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The film focuses on Cole, a young man grieving the loss of his father, who finds comfort by befriending Bea, a ghost who has inhabited a house for over a century. The pair, played by Peyton List and Michael Cimino, navigate hardships and ultimately must find a way to break an ancient curse.

Emily Ting, who directed Netflix’s Tall Girl sequel, which was released in 2022, is behind the title, with Cesar Vitale behind the story. Fifth Season, behind titles like The Long Game, 80 for Brady, Blue Miracle, The Lost Daughter, and The Peanut Butter Falcon, is the production company behind the film.

Andrea Navedo (Jane the Virgin), Pheobe Holden (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Brandon Michael Hall (God Friended Me), Ethan Herschenfield (Barry), and Shivani Mendez (Law & Order) also star.

If you’re a fan of Peyton List, there’s a lot for you to watch on Netflix right now. Her character on Cobra Kai is currently midway through the final season, with part 2 of the final season dropping in mid-November. Netflix US also streams the first season of the Paramount+ series School Spirits, led by the actress, in addition to streaming seasons of Bunk’d.

We don’t yet have a trailer or more first looks at the film, but we’ll update you once we do. We should also note that a book is planned to be released in November for the film.

Will you watch Girl Haunts Boy when it lands on Netflix on October 10? Let us know in the comments.