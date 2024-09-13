New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: September 13th, 2024

Welcome back to your regularly scheduled rundown of everything new on Netflix. Below, we’ll deep-dive into everything new added to the streamer in the United States over the past seven days plus we’ll look at what’s been trending in the top 10s too.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it’s all-new TV! Tomorrow, the Japanese reality series Timelesz Audition Project begins dropping. On Sunday, you’ll get new batches of Ancient Aliens (S8) and Intervention (S23), plus both seasons of the fantastic Starz series Heels.

Check out our preview here for more on what’s coming up for the remaining half of September. We’ve also just updated our list of known titles coming up in October.

Now, let’s get into some highlights:

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Black Mass (2015)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Director: Scott Cooper

Cast: Johnny Depp, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dakota Johnson

Writer: Mark Mallouk, Jez Butterworth, Dick Lehr

Runtime: 123 min / 2h 3m

Added to Netflix midway through the week for the first time to the streamer is the Johnny Depp headlined historical biopic that tells the story of Whitey Bulger, a notorious gangster who was a brother to a state senator. His reign occurred throughout the late 1970s in Boston, and the story intersects with the FBI’s attempts to bring him down.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the movie was praised for Depp’s performance and giving an authentic take on the story. Brandon Davis summarized that sentiment perfectly for ComicBook, who said, “Johnny Depp clocks in for a remarkably terrifying and charmingly sinister performance in an indifferent entry to the gangster film genre.”

Slam Dunk (Seasons 1-8)

Number of episodes: 101

Rating: TV-PG

Language: Japanese

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Hisao Egawa, Eriko Hara, Akiko Hiramatsu

Netflix has had a pretty good year when it comes to licensed anime and that streak continues this week with the surprise addition of the classic basketball series, Slam Dunk with all eight seasons dropping at the beginning of the week.

The addition of this classic series comes a month after Netflix netted the brand new anime movie, The First Slam Dunk, following its theatrical run. You can watch that without the series, but both are very much worth your time.

Trust (2010)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: David Schwimmer

Cast: Clive Owen, Catherine Keener, Liana Liberato

Writer: Andy Bellin, Robert Festinger

Runtime: 106 min / 1h 46m

Did you know David Schwimmer (yes, Ross Geller himself) directed a film? It was news to me. Given that we’re now in the run-up to Halloween, we were surprised to see Trust re-added to the Netflix library.

This crime thriller follows a teenage girl who is targeted online. The movie will be celebrating its fifteenth anniversary next year, and it definitely shows its age, given that it’s based on the technology of the time, which has since become far more sophisticated—and arguably more terrifying. Still, it remains a compelling watch.

Full List of New Releases Added to Netflix US This Week

14 New Movies Added This Week

Aay (2024) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu Ahir Shah: Ends (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Black Mass (2015) – R – English

– R – English Boxer (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish Edge of Tomorrow (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Fruitcake (2024) – TV-MA – Filipino

– TV-MA – Filipino Hands of Stone (2016) – R – English

– R – English Mr. Bachchan (2024) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu Officer Black Belt (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Outlaw (2024) – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese Sector 36 (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Technoboys (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Trust (2010) – R – English

– R – English Uglies (2024) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English

11 New TV Series Added This Week

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish Billionaire Island (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Norwegian

– TV-MA – Norwegian Emily in Paris (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Turkish

– TV-14 – Turkish Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Selling Sunset (Season 8) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Slam Dunk (Seasons 1-8) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese The Circle USA (Season 7) – TV-MA – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

As we reported on Wednesday, Rebel Ridge got off to a superb start in the Netflix global top 10s this week, which is currently ranking as one of the strongest debuts of any Netflix film in 2024. Thanks to fantastic reviews and strong word of mouth – the film has continued to deliver this week.

Rebel Ridge (70 points) The Deliverance (58 points) Sonic the Hedgehog (56 points) Shark Tale (55 points) Edge of Tomorrow (52 points) The Rundown (34 points) Migration (30 points) Aloha (22 points) Trolls Band Together (12 points) The Union (10 points) Outlaw (8 points) Diary of a Mad Black Woman (7 points) Black Mass (7 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (6 points) 3:10 to Yuma (4 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

Another title that got a great start in the global top 10s and has continued its momentum into this week is The Perfect Couple, the star-studded starring Liev Schreiber and Nicole Kidman. Unscripted titles then round out the top 4, with KAOS dropping to fifth place.

The Perfect Couple (80 points) Selling Sunset (61 points) Worst Ex Ever (61 points) Outlast (53 points) KAOS (47 points) Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (30 points) Dark Winds (28 points) The Accident (23 points) A Discovery of Witches (15 points) The Circle (15 points) Emily in Paris (13 points) American Murder: Laci Peterson (13 points) Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (1 point)

Note: Top 10 data provided to What’s on Netflix by FlixPatrol.

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.