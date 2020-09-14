Netflix to Adapt Rick Riordan’s ‘Kane Chronicles’ into Movies

Fans of Rick Riordan’s novels have even more to look forward to in the near future. With the announcement that Percy Jackson is heading to Disney+, Netflix has since acquired the movie adaptation rights to Riordan’s other exciting novels, Kane Chronicles.

It was announced by Rick Riordan himself through his social media accounts, and website, that Netflix would be adapting the Kane Chronicles into movies.

The first of the book trilogy, The Red Pyramid was released in 2010. The Throne of Fire was released the following year in 2011, and the final book, The Serpent’s Shadow arrived in May 2012.

Kane Chronicles follows a similar theme to Percy Jackson, that is the story is wildly inspired by ancient civilization mythology. In this instance the ancient Egyptians and their many gods.

The story takes place in the modern-day where siblings Carter and Sadie Kane are taken in by their Uncle Amos after their father, Julius, an egyptologist, goes missing. Upon learning of their family’s rich heritage of magic, the sibling pair also learn that they have been chosen as “hosts” for the Egyptian gods Horus and Isis, respectively. Soon finding themselves on the run from an ancient Egyptian order of magicians, Carter and Sadie stumble upon an evil plot to destroy the entire North American continent.

Some news from Rick! More on the blog: https://t.co/Fw3XCfqtnB pic.twitter.com/dqvnI8VPRD — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) September 12, 2020

It’s unknown when the first film, The Red Pyramid, will begin production. As the announcement has only just been made, we’ll be lucky to see the first of the exciting new trilogy arrive on Netflix before 2022.

Is Percy Jackson coming to Netflix?

As we briefly alluded to above, Percy Jackson will remain exclusively with Disney+.

The characters from each respective story do reside in the same world as the books, but Percy Jackson does not feature in the Kane Chronicles.

Riordan has written a small selection of short stories that saw a crossover between Percy Jackson and Kane Chronicles.

