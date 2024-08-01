‘The Seven Dials Mystery’ Netflix’s Agatha Christie Series: First Look & What We Know So Far

Broadchurch and Doctor Who writer Chris Chibbnal is working with Netflix on the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery. Here’s what we know as of August 2024, with our first look at some of the cast during filming.

The Seven Dials of Mystery is the first-ever series to go into production with executive producer Suzanne Mackie’s Orchid Pictures. Chris Chibnall, writer of Broadchurch and formerly Doctor Who, is an executive producer on the series through his independent production company Imaginary Friends.

Chris Sweeney, most well-known for directing feature films such as The Tourist and Back to Life, will direct the series.

Executive Producer Suzanne Mackie (The Crown) of Orchid Pictures had the following to say;

“I am excited to be bringing The Seven Dials Mystery to life, and to be introducing a new generation of iconic Christie characters to the screen. It has been a joy to work with Chris Chibnall in creating this bold, authored and ambitious vision for the series. Together with Chris Sussman and Agatha Christie Limited and, under the masterful direction of Chris Sweeney, we are thrilled to embark on this creative journey. I could not think of a more exciting first project for Orchid Pictures, or a more perfect home for this story than Netflix.”

James Prichard of Agatha Christie had the following to say about the project;

“Bundle Brent is one of my great grandmother’s raft of interesting humorous sharp young female characters. To see her brought to life through the words of Chris Chibnall and this production with Orchid Pictures and Netflix is a dream come true. I think viewers will love this world that we have created, and hope for more.”

What is the plot of The Seven Dials of Mystery?

From the Agatha Christie website, the synopsis for The Seven Dials of Mystery is;

“Gerry Wade had proved himself to be a champion sleeper; so the other house guests decided to play a practical joke on him. Eight alarm clocks were set to go off, one after the other, starting at 6.30 a.m. But when morning arrived, one clock was missing and the prank had backfired with tragic consequences.”

Who is on Netflix’s cast for The Seven Dials of Mystery?

On June 10th, 2024, Variety confirmed three major stars set to appear in the upcoming series.

Mia McKenna-Bruce , best known for her recent role in How to Have Sex, will lead the cast as Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent described as “a young, determined sleuth”

, best known for her recent role in How to Have Sex, will lead the cast as Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent described as “a young, determined sleuth” Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter, The Crown, and Enola Holmes) will play Lady Caterham.

(Harry Potter, The Crown, and Enola Holmes) will play Lady Caterham. Martin Freeman (The Office, Black Panther) will play Superintendent Battle

(The Office, Black Panther) will play Superintendent Battle Edward Bluemel (My Lady Jane) will play Jimmy Thesiger

(My Lady Jane) will play Jimmy Thesiger Mawaan Rizwan (Juice).

When does filming start?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

It was already confirmed that filming The Seven Dials Mystery was to get underway in June 2024, with some filming in Bristol and select filming in Devon.

We have our first look at Martin Freeman during the filming that took place in Bristol.

We also had our first look at Mia McKenna-Bruce while filming, which took place in Bath. This also confirms Juice actor Mawaan Rizwan as part of the cast of The Seven Dials Mystery.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s adaptation of The Seven Dials Mystery? Let us know in the comments below!