What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: August 2nd, 2024

August is here, and with it, some exciting new movies and TV shows were added this week. There were 39 new additions, including the decolorized version of Takashi Yamazaki’s monster epic Godzilla Minus One.

First of all, here are the weeks’ highlights:

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (2024)

Director: Takashi Yamazaki
Genre: Sci-fi | Runtime: 126 Minutes
Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka,

Available exclusively on Netflix, subscribers worldwide can now watch Yamazaki’s incredible Godzilla Minus One in black and white. Experience one of the best movies of 2023 all over again, but with a monochromatic new look.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Director: Edgar Wright
Genre: Comedy, Horror | Runtime: 99 Minutes
Cast: Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield, Nick Frost, Bill Nighy, Rafe Spall

Twenty years later, Shaun of the Dead is still one of the best zombie movies ever made and arguably the greatest comedy horror of the 21st century.

Shaun is a salesman with no life aspirations and no clue what to do with his life. When his girlfriend Liz breaks up with him, Shaun finally decides to get his life together and win her back, but there’s only one problem: the zombie apocalypse.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3) N

New Episodes: 6
Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 65 Minutes
Cast: Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa, Miyuki Sawashiro, Yuko Sanpei, Yuichi Nakamura,

Fans of From Me to You are eating well this weekend with the arrival of the third and final season. Although there are only six episodes, fans shouldn’t be dismayed by the small number, as five new episodes have runtimes exceeding 60 minutes.

Nicknamed “Sadako” for her resemblance to the classic horror character, high-schooler Sawako has been bullied a lot. However, she soon breaks out of her shell when the extremely popular boy, Kazehaya, befriends her.

Here Are the Latest Netflix UK Additions

24 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 2nd, 2024

  • 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days
  • Borderless Fog (2024) N
  • Breaking and Re-entering (2024)
  • Downton Abbey (2019)
  • Drinking Buddies (2013)
  • Georgia Rule (2007)
  • Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (2024)
  • Happy Gilmore (1996)
  • Hot Fuzz (2007)
  • Joyride (2022)
  • Little Man (2006)
  • Rebel Moon – Part One: Director’s Cut (2024) N
  • Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut (2024) N
  • Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2024) N
  • Shaun of the Dead (2004)
  • Straight Outta Compton (2015)
  • Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
  • The Intern (2015)
  • The Nightingale (2018)
  • The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (2017)
  • The Water Horse (2007)
  • Think Like a Man (2012)
  • White House Down (2013)
  • Yesterday (2019)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 2nd, 2024

  • Children Ruin Everything (Season 3)
  • From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3) N
  • Love of my life (Season 1) N
  • Suspect (Season 1)
  • The Rising of the Shield Hero (Season 2)
  • Unstable (Season 2) N

6 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 2nd, 2024

  • Modern Master: SS Rajamouli (2024) N
  • Mon Laferte, te amo (2024) N
  • Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (2024) N
  • Senna: No Fear, No Limits, No Equal (2010)
  • The Keepers of the Pigs (2023)
  • Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 4) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 2nd, 2024

  • Love is Blind: Mexico (Season 1) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!

