‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 on Netflix: What We Know So Far

Nobody Wants This just landed on Netflix, and after that ending, audiences are already asking if a second season is on the way. Netflix has yet to renew the series, but we’re optimistic that the series will get off to a strong start, and we’ll have a rough idea of its renewal within the next few weeks.

Nobody Wants This is a Netflix Original romantic-comedy series created by Erin Foster and produced by 3 Arts Entertainment.

The ten-episode series stars Kristen Bell (The Good Place) as Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster who inadvertently falls in love with Noah, a handsome and charming rabbi played by Adam Brody (Shazam).

Has Nobody Wants This renewed for a second season?

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 27/09/2024)

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew Nobody Wants This for a second season. Renewal will be determined by the viewing figures released over the next several weeks.

If the series gets off to a strong start, we could see it renewed sooner rather than later. However, if Nobody Wants This struggles in the viewing figures then it could be curtains for the Erin Foster comedy after only one season.

For now, we’ll monitor the weekly viewing figures and update readers on the likelihood of the series being renewed based on our weekly data reports.

What can you expect from Nobody Wants This Season 2?

Joanne’s decision to walk away from her relationship with Noah was prompted by her realization that Noah’s faith plays an essential role in the local Jewish community and his family. Not to mention the short time they had been together, she was not ready to commit to converting to Judaism.

Chasing after the bus shuttle, Noah and Joanne shared a sweet moment with the former, declaring that he had chosen her over his religion. While it makes for an adorable moment, there could be some vast ramifications in the second season.

What does Noah’s decision mean?

If Noah has chosen Joanne over his faith, what does that mean for the Rabbi? First of all, he won’t be able to take the position of head rabbi at his temple. This could also mean Noah quits his job and steps down as a Rabbi.

We wouldn’t expect Noah to walk away from his religion entirely, but it may just mean he attends temple from now on over giving the sermons.

What will Noah’s family think?

Naturally, this will infuriate his mother, who currently detests Joanne. These feelings will only increase tenfold as Joanne is the woman who has turned Noah’s head away from his faith. As for his father and older brother Sasha, on the outside, they may have to keep up appearances for the sake of their mother, but in secret, they will likely support Noah’s decision as long as he’s happy.

This may also mean that Bina, Esther, and Noah’s ex-Rebecca will try even harder to break the pair up. Esther is angry at her husband for becoming friends with Joanne’s sister, Morgan, and will probably jump to the conclusion that they are having an affair.

Will this make Noah and Joanne happy?

All Noah has known his entire life has been his faith and career, which is dedicated to Judaism and his temple. This will be a new start for Noah, so we’d expect plenty of comedy around him being unemployed and struggling to develop a career change idea. Given that Noah is from a wealthy family, unless he is cut off financially, we wouldn’t expect him to struggle economically but philosophically.

Joanne will begin the season over the moon that Noah has chosen her. However, knowing Joanne, she will begin to fret over giving Noah an ultimatum that has led him to throw away his entire life and family for her potentially. She will likely begin to panic that she is ruining his life.

Although the couple has only been together for a few months, their love for each other has snowballed. We’d expect to see plenty of trials and tribulations in the second season that will push their relationship to the limit. Can they survive that? Let’s wait and see.

Would you like to see a second season of Nobody Wants This on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!