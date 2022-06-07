Norwegian Netflix Sci-Fi Movie ‘Blasted’: What We Know So Far

As Netflix continues to expand its library of international content, several Scandivanian films and shows have been greenlit by the streamer. One such movie that was added to this list is the Norwegian sci-fi comedy movie Blasted. The movie, which is coming to Netflix in June 2022, is inspired by the real-life UFO-phenomenon in Hessdalen, Norway which has been reported to occur several times a year since at least the 1930s.

Netflix’s Blasted will be helmed by director Martin Sofiedal, whose credits include mostly short films such as Say hi, Night Snack, The Wrong Guy, and more. The writer for Blasted is Emanuel Nordrum, who also has been mostly focusing on short films (The Culture, Love Hotel). Are Heidenstrøm of Miso Film will produce the movie and Peter Bose and Jonas Allen will serve as the executive producers.

Heidenstrom had this to say about the project:

“It is very exciting to be the first Norwegian Sci-Fi comedy in production. We feel very privileged to work with Netflix and to make a film in such an unorthodox genre. Emanuel Nordrum and Martin Sofiedal have created an amazing story where we finally get clarity in the light phenomenon in Hessdalen.”

When will Blasted be released on Netflix?

Blasted was already confirmed to be released in 2022, however, we now know that Blasted will be released on Netflix on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022.

We received our first trailer for the movie during Netflix’s Geeked Week event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5546NL6gkE

What is the plot of Blasted?

Netflix’s Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian and Mikkel, who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past the teenage laser tag prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic who is using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles headfirst into an alien invasion, it is up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass laser tag duo they once were and fight back.

The movie is inspired by the real-life UFO phenomenon of unexplained Hessdalen lights observed in a 12-kilometer-long stretch of the Hessdalen valley in rural central Norway. The lights are of unknown origin and they appear both by day and by night and seem to float through and above the valley. They are usually bright white, yellow, or red and can appear above or below the horizon lasting from a few seconds to well over an hour.

Who is cast in Blasted?

Blasted stars Norwegian actors Axel Bøyum and Fredrik Skogsrudin the lead roles as Sebastian and Mikkel. Other cast includes Mathias Luppichini (Audun), André Sørum (Kasper), Eirik Hallert (Pelle), Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa (Stine) and Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Hjørdis). Berdal will be familiar for HBO viewers as she played Armistice in Westworld.

What is the production status of Blasted?

We’re unsure when filming began on Blasted, but we know that filming concluded by June 17th, 2021, and the project was in post-production until June 4th, 2022.

With the movie releasing at the end of June, Blasted has been confirmed as completed.

What is the runtime?

The movie’s runtime is confirmed at 114 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Blasted on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!