What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: October 20th, 2023

It’s been a busy week for Netflix UK with the addition of 43 new movies and TV shows. This week has seen the addition of the latest Spider-Man film, a Princess Diana biopic, and Bill Burr’s latest comedy, and more.

For more on what’s still to come to Netflix UK in October 2023, check out our preview guide, and we’ve also started listing all the November titles too.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Director: Jon Watts

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 148 Minutes

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Willem Defoe, Alfred Molina

While most superheroes only receive one movie to tell their origin story, Spider-Man’s introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw the famous web-slinger receive an entire trilogy. Culminating in No Way Home, bringing back some of the most famous villains from Spider-Man’s rogues gallery from across the multiverse.

The synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been sourced from IMDb:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Spencer (2021)

Director: Pablo Larrain

Genre: Biographical, Drama | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Jack Nielen, Freddie Spry

It’s extremely apt that with the impending release of the sixth and final season of The Crown, a biopic on Lady Diana Spencer arrives on Netflix UK. Kristen Stewart gave a surprisingly great performance as the late Princess, earning herself an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The synopsis for Spencer has been sourced from IMDb:

“Diana Spencer, struggling with mental-health problems during her Christmas holidays with the Royal Family at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles.’

Old Dads (2023) N

Director: Bill Burr

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Rachael Harris, Katie Aselton

One of the most popular comedians on Netflix, everything that fans love from Burr’s stand-up comedy can be found in his new comedy film.

The synopsis for Old Dads has been sourced from IMDb:

“Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs, and anything created after 1987.”

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

23 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 20th, 2023

300 (2007)

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Crypto Boy (2023) N

Disco Inferno (2023) N

Dream Girl 2 (2023)

Face Off 5: 48H (2021)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Flashback (2023) N

Gold (2016)

Kandasamys: The Baby (2023) N

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Nabil El Gamil Plastic Surgeon (2023)

Old Dads (2023) N

Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Spencer (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

The Dictator (2012)

Upin&Ipin (Season 12)

Wolf (2021)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 20th, 2023

Bebfinn (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 7) N

Bodies (Limited Series) N

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) N

Click Click Bang (Season 1)

Creature (Limited Series) N

Doona! (Season 1) N

Elite (Season 7) N

I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1) N

Kaala Paani (Season 1) N

Neon (Season 1) N

Oggy Oggy (Season 3) N

Turn to me Mukai-kun (Season 1)

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 20th, 2023

Camp Courage (2023)

The Devil on Trial (2023) N

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (2023) N

Black Beauty Effect (Season 1)

Deserts on the Move (Season 1)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 20th, 2023

Surviving Paradise (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 20th, 2023

Heather McMahon: Son I Never Had (2023) N

