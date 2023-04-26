‘Once Upon a Crime’ Fantasy J-Drama Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Putting a crime twist on classic fairytales, coming to Netflix in September 2023, is the Japanese movie Once Upon a Crime. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Once Upon a Crime, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

Once Upon a Crime is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original fantasy drama directed by Fukuda Yuichi, and is an adaptation of the manga Little Red Riding Hood Meets a Corpse on Her Journey by author Aoyagi Aito.

When is the Netflix release date?

It has already been confirmed that Once Upon a Crime is coming to Netflix on Thursday, September 14th, 2023.

As always, release dates are subject to change.

What is the plot of Once Upon a Crime?

The synopsis for Once Upon a Crime has been sourced from a Netflix November 2021 press release;

Akazukin, Tabi no Tochu de Shitai to Deau (Futabasha) is a classic mystery book by Aito Aoyagi set in the world of fables and fairy tales that everyone knows. The novel is a bold story that follows Little Red Riding Hood as she hunts criminals who commit crimes in famous fairy tales such as Cinderella and Hänsel and Gretel, and it gained popularity for its sophisticated mystery-solving turns and twists. Now adapted into film by director Yuichi Fukuda, the creator of hit comedies!

Who are the cast members of Once Upon a Crime?

So far, we only have three cast members listed for the film.

Hashimoto Kanna will be playing the lead role of Little Red Riding Hood. Kanna will be making her Netflix debut in Once Upon a Crime. She is most well known for starring in the live-action adaptation of the popular manga and anime series Assassination Classroom. She has also starred in Gintama, and Sailor Suit and Machine Gun: Graduation.

Araki Yuko will be playing the supporting role of Cinderella. Yuko will also be making her Netflix debut in Once Upon a Crime. She previously starred in the 2010 movie Graduation, also she starred in the kid’s TV series Kamen Rider Wizard, and in the movie Evil and the Mask.

Iwata Takanori will be playing the supporting role of the Prince. Takanori has starred in 70 projects in his career but has yet to star in a series or movie for Netflix. He is most well known for starring in movies such as Botanical Books, and the series High & Low: The Story of S.W.O.R.D.

