‘One More Time’ Swedish Comedy Film: Coming to Netflix in April 2023 and What We Know So Far

‘Groundhog Day’ Swedish comedy One More Time is coming to Netflix exclusively in April 2023. We’ve got everything you need to know about One More Time, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

One More Time is an upcoming Swedish Netflix Original comedy movie directed by Jonatan Etzler, and written by Tove Forsman and Sofia Forsman. The feature is produced by Eleonor Sager, with production handled by Breakable Films.

When is One More Time coming to Netflix?

Prior to the release of the trailer Netflix already confirmed that One More Time is coming to Netflix on Friday, April 21st, 2023.

What is the plot of One More Time?

The synopsis for One More Time has been sourced from Netflix:

When 40 year old Amelia (Hedda Stiernstedt) is hit by a truck the night of her birthday she wakes up back in 2002, on her 18th birthday, with the chance to relive her best day and make her life the perfect vision of what she’d intended it to be. But when she realizes that she’s stuck in a time-loop, destined to relive the same day over and over again, she decides to figure out what she needs to fix in order to literally leave the past behind and return to present day.

Who are the cast members of One More Time?

Hedda Stiernstedt plays the lead role of Amelia. Stiernstedt has yet to star in a Netflix film or series but made a name for herself in leading roles in Swedish dramas such as The Restaurant, Black Lake, and Beforeigners.

Miriam Ingrid plays the supporting role of Fiona. Ingrid, who has only been acting since 2017, has yet to star in a Netflix original. One More Time will be her feature-length debut after previously starring in short films.

Elinor Silfversparre plays the supporting role of Moa and is making their acting debut in One More Time.

Maxwell Cunningham plays the romantic lead, Max. Cunningham has only starred in one short, which makes One More Time his full-feature debut.

Some of the remaining cast members are as follows:

Vanna Rosenberg (Kvarteret Skatan) as Amelias Mother

Per Fritzell (En himla många program) as Amelia’s Father

Tove Edfeldt (The Children of Noisy Village) as Adult Fiona

David Tainton (Winter Bay) as Adult Max

Lo Kauppi (Beck) as Yvonne

Edvard Olsson (Eagles) as Patrik

Ahmed Berhan (Snälla kriminella) as Arez

Evelyn Mok (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as School Counselor

When and where was One More Time filmed?

There are some extremely conflicting reports on IMDb for when filming took place, however, from what we can gather that filming started around the beginning of July 2022 and was over by August 25th, 2022.

What is the runtime of One More Time?

We can confirm that One More Time has a relatively short runtime of 85 minutes.

