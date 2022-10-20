‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in November 2022

One of Us Is Lying, which Netflix holds as a Netflix Original in select regions, will see its second season added in November 2022.

Based on Karen M. McManus’s New York Times best-selling novel, One of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention, and only four make it out alive.

Among the cast for the show includes Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, and Jessica McLeod.

Season 1 of One of is Lying premiered on Peacock between October 7th and October 21st, 2021. Netflix then picked up the international rights to the series on February 18th, 2022.

You can find a list of at least 33 Netflix countries carrying the show here. Most Netflix regions the show, excluding notably Netflix USA, Canada, and Australia.

In the US, the show is only available on Peacock.

In Australia, the rights were sold to Stan. In Canada, the show resides with Global.

The show was renewed for a second season a month before Netflix picked up season 1 and touched down on Peacock in full on October 20th, 2022.

Less than a month after the Peacock release date, we have confirmation that Netflix will receive season 2 of One of Us Is Lying in select regions on November 16th, 2022.

Season 2 consists of 8 new episodes and saw Erica Saleh taking over as showrunner.

Per Peacock, here’s the official synopsis for season 2:

“Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret. In Season Two we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other.”

Are you looking forward to watching One of Us Is Lying on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.