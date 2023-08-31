One Piece Season 2 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

The first season of One Piece has just landed on Netflix. After an excellent debut, fans will be waiting with bated breath to learn about the future of the Straw Hat Pirates. Fans will need to be patient as Netflix has yet to announce One Piece’s renewal, and it could take up to several weeks before we learn more. For now, here’s everything we know so far about One Piece season 2 on Netflix.

As one of the most popular media franchises on the planet, One Piece has dominated the manga and anime scene for over two decades. The past 26 years of week-to-week serialization have seen over 516 million copies of the manga in circulation around the world, and the anime adaptation is currently one of the most-watched shows on television, not just anime.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



In the 26-year history of One Piece, we’ve never had a live-action adaptation, until now. So, without stating the obvious, there’s a lot riding on the success of the live-action One Piece series.

Thanks to Steven Maeda, and Matt Owens, the showrunners of One Piece, an entire new audience will get to experience the magical and adventure-filled world of One Piece for the first time. Meanwhile, those who have been fans of the franchise for a long time will finally get to see the live-action adaptation the story deserves.

22 years ago, the infamous pirate Gol D. Roger was captured and executed, but not before kickstarting a brand new era of piracy. Years later rookie pirate Monkey D. Luffy sets sail with the dream of becoming the King of the Pirates, but, in order to achieve his dream he’s going to need a ship and a powerful and talented crew.

One Piece Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (31/08/2023)

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to renew One Piece for a second season. However, as the series has only just landed on the streaming service this isn’t a surprise. It’s only in rare circumstances that Netflix will renew a brand new original series ahead of time prior to its release date.

It has been reported that each episode of One Piece was extremely expensive to produce, approximately $18 million USD per episode. A second season of One Piece, consisting of eight episodes, could cost a minimum of $150 million USD to produce. This means that in order for Netflix to greenlight a second season, the first will need to be incredibly successful.

In order for the streaming service to deem One Piece a “success” the show will need to have a strong performance over the next several weeks. Factors that will be important in the renewal of One Piece are;

Total number of hours viewed in the global top ten.

Total number of views. (Global top ten hours divided by total runtime)

The % of subscribers who finished all eight episodes.

The first 28 days will be the show’s most important.

In an interview with thestreamr director of the series Marc Jobst expressed his desire to return to direct more episodes of One Piece;

“Oh, listen, of course, I want to come back. You know, I love this show. I love the actors. Hugely we bonded we worked, we rehearsed. We played silly games, we did some service in the community. You know, we worked together to kind of build trust, and there’s no way I’d like to let that go. Just like that. So yes, it sounds to do that.”

Some groundwork for the future of the live-action One Piece has already been established through its music thanks to composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli.

In the first season, we heard the theme of Baroque Works. Sonya explained in an interview with thestreamr that they hope to explore more of the Baroque Works theme in the near future.

“We do have a theme for Baroque Works, which is that secret organization that we’re going to explore hopefully in further seasons. When, in Episode 1, there is a fight between Zoro and Mr. Seven, Mr. Seven is part of that organization he shows Zoro he’s card, that’s where you are – that scene. So it’s the same [theme] for Baroque Works. We don’t have any other references to Baroque Works in the season…!”

At the very end of the series we are also treated to a brand new theme, which has been confirmed to be Smoker.

What to expect from a second season of One Piece?

The next adventure for the Straw Hat Pirates is the start of their biggest adventure yet! The Grand Line! However, before the Straw Hats can make their way to the start of the Grand Line at Reverse Mountain, they must make a stop for supplies at Loguetown, the same location where Gol D. Roger met his end, and where the Great Pirate era began.

The Grand Line is a perilous place for even the most seasoned pirates. So for Luffy and his crew, complete rookies, the Grand Line is even more dangerous. In order to survive, Luffy will be on the lookout for even more talented people to join his crew.

How much of the Manga/Anime will the second season cover?

The second season will cover the following story arcs of One Piece;

East Blue Saga

Arc Manga Chapters Anime Episodes Loguetown 96-100 31-44

Arabasta Saga

Arc Manga Chapters Anime Episodes Reverse Mountain 101-105 62-63 Whisky Peak 106-114 64-67 Little Garden 115-129 70-77 Drum Island 130-154 78-91 Arabasta 155-217 92-130

Who are the cast members of One Piece season 2?

Naturally, all of the Straw Hats are expected to reprise their roles in season 2;

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Emily Rudd as Nami

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Jacob Romero as Usopp

Taz Skyler as Sanji





We also expect the following cast members to return in season 2;

Vincent Regan as Garp

Morgan Davies as Koby

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Armand Aucamp as Bogard

Jeff Ward as Buggy

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida

A whole range of new cast members will be needed for the second season as the Arabasta Saga introduces a ton of exciting new characters;

Bon Clay Miss Goldenweek Brogy Miss Merry Christmas Chaka Miss Valentine Chopper Miss Wednesday Cobra Mr. 1 Crocodile Mr. 13 Crocus Mr. 3 Dalton Mr. 4 Dorry Mr. 5 Igaram Mr. 9 Kohza Pell Kureha Smoker Miss All Sunday Tashigi Miss Doublefinger Terracotta Miss Friday Walpole

and lots more!

When could we expect to see production begin on One Piece season 2?

Assuming that One Piece is renewed for a second season, the creative team behind One Piece will be super eager to begin production as fast as possible. However due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, even if the series is renewed production can’t begin until after the strikes come to an end.

Would you like to see a second season of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!