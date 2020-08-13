‘Project Power’: What Time Is It On Netflix & Everything We Know So Far

Are you ready for another slice of superhero pie this Summer? Because Netflix is serving up the exciting new Original, Project Power in August 2020. We have everything you need to know about Project Power, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Project Power is an upcoming Netflix Original superhero-drama film directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Roost.

In 2017 Netflix won a bidding war against several studios to pick up the spec script for Project Power from screenwriter Mattson Tomlin.

With the success of The Old Guard on Netflix recently, subscribers should be even more excited for Project Power. One of the most anticipated releases of the Summer, we can’t wait to binge on Project Power ourselves.

When is the Netflix release date for Project Power?

Project Power will be available to stream on Netflix globally on Friday, 14th of August, 2020.

What would you risk for 5 minutes of superpowers? 💊 PROJECT POWER 💊 from directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman and starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback, is headed 14 August on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/2MoQtQnql2 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 15, 2020

What time will Project Power be on Netflix?

Project Power will be available to stream on Netflix from tonight! Not everyone will have access to the superhero-drama from midnight, as Netflix time their latest releases on PST (Pacific Standard Time).

If you live in Europe you’ll receive Project Power in the morning. For subscribers in Far East Asia, and Oceania, new Originals will arrive in the late afternoon and evenings.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-7) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-6) Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM (GMT-5) British Daylight Savings Time 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 10:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 12:30 PM (GMT+4:30) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+8) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Day Light Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

What is the run time of Project Power?

According to the film’s official IMDb page, Project Power has a total run time of 111 minutes.

What is the plot of Project Power?

The synopsis for Project Power has been provided by Netflix:

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city too dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk-taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Who are the cast members of Project Power?

The following cast has been confirmed to star in Project Power:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Art Jamie Foxx Ray | Django Unchained | Collateral Frank Joseph Gordon-Levitt Inception | Looper | Don Jon Robin Dominque Fishback Night Comes On | The Hate U Give | The Deuce Wallace Tait Fletcher Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | Breaking Bad | Westworld TBA Machine Gun Kelly The Dirt | Nerve | Captive State TBA Rodrigo Santoro 300 | The 33 | Love Actually TBA Amy Landecker Dan in Real Life | A Serious Man | Doctor Strange TBA Allen Maldonado The Last O.G. | Straight Outta Compton | Black-ish TBA Kyanna Simone Simpson Chambers | White Boy Rick | Black Lightning TBA Andrene Ward-Hammond Loving | Instant Family | Just Mercy TBA Courtney B. Vance The Hunt for Red October | Space Cowboys | Dangerous Minds TBA Casey Neistat YouTube TBA Jim Klock Green Book | Into the Dark | Red Letters TBA Luke Hawx Fast & Furious 8 | Logan | Into the Badlands TBA Janet Nguyen The Boys | Elephant SHeets | Anti-Social Animals

Is Project Power based on a comic series?

Judging the many comic book adaptation of the recent decade, you can be forgiven if you assumed that Project Power is based on a comic book.

The superhero feature was written by Mattson Tomlin and was not adapted from a comic.

Netflix has certainly dabbled in comics, and we’d love to see Project Power receive the comic book treatment in the near future.

When and where was Project Power filmed?

Unsurprisingly, with the story taking place in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana, filming took place in and around the city.

Principal photography took place in October 2018 and ran till December 2018.

Are you looking forward to the release of Project Power on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!