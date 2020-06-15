‘Warrior Nun’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in July 2020

One of the most anticipated comic-adaptations is coming to Netflix in early July 2020 around the globe. Here’s what we know about season 1 of Warrior Nun including its July 2nd release, who’s involved and what we can expect.

Netflix is no stranger to comic-book adaptations and some of their biggest shows have come from the genre. These include the likes of the multiple Marvel Defender series, The Umbrella Academy, the upcoming Millarworld universe, and movies such as The Last Days of American Crime and Polar.

This series is based on the comic book series named Warrior Nun Areala which debuted all the way back in 1994. Netflix first announced the series all the way back in September 2018.

Here’s what you can expect from season 1 according to the Netflix synopsis:

“After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.”

Now let’s take a look at what else we know:

When is Warrior Nun season 1 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to Emre Kaya and a subsequent Netflix page update, we now know that season 1 of Warrior Nun is due out on Netflix globally in July 2020.

All 10 episodes will release on Netflix on July 2nd, 2020.

It’s worth noting Netflix is releasing on a Thursday which is traditionally the day Netflix puts up some of its more experimental sci-fi titles.

Netflix estrena el 2 de Julio WARRIOR NUN, la historia de una huérfana que despierta en una morgue y descubre que una secta secreta de monjas cazademonios que luchan con metralletas y katanas le ha conferido superpoderes. Cualquiera se resiste a este delirio con amigos. pic.twitter.com/LpXzRZUp71 — ɐntonio 📼 (@levmauc) June 15, 2020

Here’s the episode names for each of the 10 episodes. As you’ll notice, all our specific bible verse references.

2 Corinthians 10:4 written by Terri Hughes Burton

Ecclesiasticus 26:11 written by David Hayter

Ephesians 4:22-24 written by Sheila Wilson & Suzanne Keilly

Ephesians 6:11 written by Amy Berg

Isaiah 30:20-21 written by Amy Berg

Matthew 7:13 written by Matt Bosack

Proverbs 14:1 written by David Hayter & Matt Bosack

Proverbs 31:25 written by Terri Hughes Burton

Psalms 46:5 written by Simon Barry

Revelations 2:10 written and directed by Simon Barry

Who’s involved with Warrior Nun on Netflix?

Heading up the series is Simon Barry. The Canadian screenwriter and producer has had a number of series that mainly aired on the likes of Syfy. He’s known most for Ghost Wars, Van Helsing and Continuum as well as Creeped Out (the kids series that recently got its second season added to Netflix).

Among the writing staff for Warrior Nun is David Hayter who is most known for his writing credits in the X-Men universe as well as Watchmen but has also featured in acting roles in Metal Gear Solid and King Shark. He announced his involvement back in September 2018.

I am so proud… To finally announce this secret, badass show I’ve been co-writing. WARRIOR NUN On @netflix …#WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/OKRGrtBHMP — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) September 28, 2018

Perhaps most notably, the company that aided Game of Thrones is heavily involved in the project.

Let’s now look at who’s cast. As you can imagine from the synopsis, it’s a female-heavy cast and by the looks of it, they’ve chosen perfectly. The majority of the cast was announced ahead of filming courtesy of Deadline.

Here’s a look at some of the major actresses and actors enlisted to play various roles in the series (and where you’ve seen them before):

Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary (known for The Incredibles 2)

Alba Baptista as Ava (known for Patrick)

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius (known for In Bruges)

Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion (known for Incantesimo 9)

May Simón Lifschitz as Chanel (known for Christian IV)

You can find a full IMDb cast list here and it’s well worth checking over.

Where and when was Warrior Nun filmed?

According to several sources, the series has filmed in multiple locations predominantly in Spain. Those locations reportedly included Ronda, Antequera, Malaga, and Sevilla.

Filming first began back in March 2019 and wrapped up in July 2019 as confirmed by Simon Barry (the showrunner for Warrior Nun).

Countdown to March 11, first day of shooting @Warrior_Nun for @netflix and @NetflixContent so here are some of the sisters of legend that came before our Ava.

Beautiful art by Lukasz Trzcinski. #warriornun pic.twitter.com/22rLPgQF6V — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) March 10, 2019

The final day/night of shooting #WarriorNun season 1 – our 6 month journey ends in a beautiful location surrounded by beautiful people. Thank you SPAIN 🇪🇸 and the amazing Spanish production team, artists & technicians who made this special show. @RDF_Inc @frescofilm @netflix pic.twitter.com/A5IITWFKAd — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) July 5, 2019

Are you looking forward to Warrior Nun on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.