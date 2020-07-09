‘Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy’: Plot, Cast, Trailer and Netflix Release Date

Netflix continues its ascent into the anime market with the acquisition of the upcoming transformers anime series, Transformers: War for Cybertron. The highly exciting new anime series on the classic Hasbro toy franchise will be arriving later this year, and we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Transformers: War for Cybertron, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Transformers: War for Cybertron is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series based on the popular Hasbro toy franchise, Transformers. The series acknowledged as a trilogy will be split into three separate chapters, Siege, Earthrise, and unconfirmed title for chapter three. Producing the series is the highly acclaimed Rooster Teeth, while animation will be handled by Polygon Pictures.

When is the Netflix release date for Transformers: War for Cybertron?

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for Transformers: War for Cybertron but we understand that the first part will drop sometime in 2020.

Will Transformers: War for Cybertron be available to stream in my region?

Subscribers won’t have to worry as the new Transformer series will be carried as a Netflix Original globally. This means the series will be available to stream on Netflix no matter where you are in the world.

What is the plot of Transformers: War for Cybertron?

Netflix has provided the synopsis for Transformers: War for Cybertron:

TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots, thus “unifying” Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.

Who are the cast members of Transformers: War for Cybertron?

The following cast members will be portraying the Autobots:

The following cast members have been confirmed to voicing the Decepticons:

How many episodes will the first season have available?

According to IMDb, the first season ‘Siege’ has been listed for six episodes.

Each episode will have a run time of 22-minutes.

Which studio is producing Transformers: War for Cybertron?

Rooster Tooth is acting producers for the series, while animation has been left to Polygon Pictures.

Founded in 2003, Rooster Teeth is famous for its long-standing web series Red vs. Blue, numerous Let’s Play videos on YouTube and the incredibly popular anime series RWBY. On YouTube alone, Rooster Teeth has amassed over 5.8 billion views and has almost 10 million subscribers.

Netflix subscribers will be familiar with Polygon Pictures, as the animation studio has been behind the development of previous anime Originals. Ajin: Demi-Human, Levius, Knights of Sidonia and the Godzilla trilogy have all been animated by Polygon Pictures.

Are you looking forward to watching Transformers: War for Cybertron? Let us know in the comments below!