Netflix K-Drama ‘Racket Boys’ Season 1: Plot, Cast & Episode Release Schedule

The K-Dramas are picking up steam on Netflix in 2021, and while we still have lots to look forward to throughout March and April, we can already look ahead to the release of Racket Boys in May. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Racket Boys, including the plot, cast, trailer drops, and the episode release schedule.

Racket Boys is an upcoming Netflix Original K-Drama series by screenwriter Jung Bo Hoon. The series is directed by Jo Young Kwang who is known for his work on Defendant and Heart Surgeons.

When is the Racket Boys season 1 Netflix release date?

The first episode of Racket Boys will be released on Netflix on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Racket Boys will have a total of 16 episodes, with two new episodes arriving on a weekly basis every Monday and Tuesday. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

Racket Boys episode release schedule

Prior to arriving on Netflix, episodes of Racket Boys will be broadcast on the South Korean national broadcast service SBS.

Episode SBS Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 17/05/2021 17/05/2021 2 18/05/2021 18/05/2021 3 24/05/2021 24/05/2021 4 25/05/2021 25/05/2021 5 31/05/2021 31/05/2021 6 01/06/2021 01/06/2021 7 07/06/2021 07/06/2021 8 08/06/2021 08/06/2021 9 14/06/2021 14/06/2021 10 15/06/2021 15/06/2021 11 21/06/2021 21/06/2021 12 22/06/2021 22/06/2021 13 28/06/2021 28/06/2021 14 29/06/2021 29/06/2021 15 05/07/2021 05/07/2021 16 06/07/2021 06/07/2021

What is the plot of Racket Boys?

Ra Young Ja was once a legendary badminton player but has since retired from being a professional. Hired as a coach for a middle school badminton team, she’s never had to work harder than getting her ragtag team of teenagers to become winners.

Who are the cast members of Racket Boys?

There will be a few familiar, but obscure faces from other Netflix Originals who are starring in Racket Boys:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ra Young Ja Oh Na Ra SKY Castle | Woman of Dignity | Chicago Typewriter Yoon Hae Kang Tang Jun Sang Crash Landing on You | Pluto Squad | A Poem a Day TBA Kim Kang Hoon Mr. Queen | 18 Again | Kingdom Yoon Hyun Jong Kim Sang Kyung The Crowned Clown | What Happens to My Family | The Great King, Sejong Lee Han Sol Lee Ji Won SKY Castle | Romance is a Bonus Book | The Uncanny Counter Han Se Yoon Lee Jae In Hospital Playlist | Modern Farmer | Beautiful World TBA Park Hyo Joo Chief of Staff 2 | God’s Quiz: Reboot | The Guest

How will Racket Boys perform in the ratings?

The public broadcast ratings are harder to beat than the cable ratings, as public broadcast records go back decades. It takes a special series to breach the Public Broadcast top 50, so Racket Boys has some serious competition.

SBS has a total of 10 dramas in the top 50 list, the highest-rated, Sandglass, stands at a huge 64.5%. To beat the lowest, and 50th ranked overall, Dear Heaven, then Racket Boys will need to exceed a rating of 44.9%.

Are you looking forward to the release of Racket Boys on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!