‘Ranma ½’ Renewed for Season 2 As Show Completes Rollout on Netflix

Netflix just rolled out the twelfth and final episode of the most recent third adaptation iteration of the beloved manga series. To mark the occasion, the future of the series has just been confirmed, with a second season now confirmed to be on the way.

Directed by Kōnosuke Uda, with Kimiko Ueno writing the series’ scripts, Ranma ½ follows the journeys of Akane Tendo and Ranma Saotome, the latter of whom is a martial arts prodigy with a weird power: he turns into a girl if he touches water.

Netflix holds global rights to the show and began releasing new episodes on October 5th, with episodes also airing on television in Japan. In addition to being available in the original Japanese dub with English subtitles, Netflix also offers dubs in English, German, French, Italian, Hindi, Portuguese, and Spanish (the latter also has an audio description option). The season finale touched down on Netflix on December 21st, 2024.

The anime has been a relative success for Netflix, featuring in 23 ‘countries’ weekly top 10s since its release. Top-performing countries include most Latin American territories, such as Ecuador (9 weeks in the top 10), Costa Rica (6 weeks), and Mexico (5 weeks). The show has also spent 3 weeks in the global top 10s, racking up 5.8 million hours watched, equating to 5.4 million views.

“The second season of the anime has been confirmed!” reads the description of the new teaser, which has a runtime of only 30 seconds, confirming that production is underway. The announcement video features footage from the back half of season 2 but, notably, features footage from the upcoming second season already. A voice can heard at the end of the clip that says, “Get ready, Ranma Saotome,” to which the official account for the show has teased, “What’s that voice that plays at the end…? Stay tuned for more updates!”

MAPPA, in their trailer description, also states that more streaming services will be streaming the series starting January 1st, although it’s unclear if this is for Japan only.

In addition to the teaser above, character designer Hiromi Taniguchi has put together a small teaser image celebrating the renewal, as embedded below:

The news comes as Netflix is currently showcasing its upcoming and current anime lineup in Japan at the Makuhari Messe convention center just outside of Tokyo with activiations for Sakamoto Days being the most significant title for the streamer as it’s due out globally starting in January.

Are you happy Ranma ½ will be returning for a season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments, and for more anime coming to Netflix throughout 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.