Will There Be A Season 8 (Third Arc) of ‘The Dragon Prince’ at Netflix? The Future Explained

Christmas came early for The Dragon Prince fans with the seventh season of the animated show hitting Netflix just months after season 6 dropped over the summer. Sadly, as it currently stands, the future of The Dragon Prince is up in the air, with an eighth season planned but yet to be officially renewed or announced by Netflix itself.

Created by Wonderstorm, the fantasy series has now been on our screens for over six years, with 63 episodes streaming in full on Netflix, taking you deep into the fantasy world of Xadia following Callum, Ezran, and Rayla engulfed in an age-old conflict. The series notably scored a rather unprecedented four-season renewal after season 3, with Netflix vowing to “complete the saga” in July 2020. That saga was set to end with season 7, which is now out for your viewing pleasure, but is it truly the end?

At this stage, it is worth noting that Netflix has not renewed the series for season 8. Their language denotes that it’s not happening, as we’ll discuss in a second.

The decision by Wonderstorm to try and extend beyond season 7 was first unveiled at NYCC earlier this year (read our excellent report from YouTuber Reel James on everything discussed for this here), with the initial plan for season 7 to be Phase 3 being changed as the series progressed in production. As you can see from the before and after graphic of The Dragon Prince Saga, season 7 is now being incorporated into the end of phase 2, with an additional three seasons making up the new phase 3.

Although seasons 8 through 10 are planned, Netflix has only renewed the show through season 7, marking the episodes that dropped the last of the produced episode, and any further season would need to be officially greenlit.

Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz, the two co-creators of the show, recently walked fans on the best way to get a renewal in a recent interview with the YouTube channel Cartoon Universe, with the pair emphasizing early performance as being a key indicator as to whether the show gets renewed or not.

Richmond said, “Tell everybody you know to watch the show in the next 28 days. Ideally day one,” with Ehasz soon following up to say, “If it [The Dragon Prince] has an amazing spike and people watch the first seasons and season seven, that puts a lot of energy and proof points into the equation [Netflix’s algorithm]. Yeah, and don’t assume that people will get it on their Netflix because sometimes they don’t, so just tell everybody, and they’ll go ‘I’m tired of you talking about this awesome show.'”

In that interview, the duo also discussed their plans for Arc 3 and why they left some storylines relatively open by the end. They explained that if they produce season 8, there will be a significant time jump between seven and twelve years. They explained how this time jump would impact character development, relationships, and the world, making the show more mature and darker.

Despite hardcore fans of the show not being ready to say goodbye to The Dragon Prince, a season 8 renewal, at least at Netflix, does look like a tall order. Sorry to be a downer here, but Netflix has been pretty firm with its wording for season 7. While it has not directly commented on the future (we asked on multiple occasions, but they declined to comment), all of the assets Netflix has used to discuss season 7 described it in a conclusive manner, often describing it as an “epic conclusion.” Furthermore, the series’ future is certainly not helped by recent developments regarding the companion mobile game that was shut down after only several months of being live.

As outlined above, the show would need to see a significant viewership bump, and early FlixPatrol numbers suggest that’s not happening, but it’s early days.

Regardless of the outcome at Netflix, the two co-creators promised an update about Arc 3 at San Diego Comic-Con next year. Ehasz expands on this by saying, “Whatever the status is, if you are thinking about the future of The Dragon Prince, look to that timing. If we have a chance to announce something sooner, we will, but we will give a major update on where things are, what our fight looks like, and how we’re trying to get it made—or whatever that is—at Comic-Con in 2025 in San Diego.”

Getting to seven seasons in the streaming age is a crowning achievement if this is the end. Justin Richmond, co-creator of the series and co-founder of Wonderstorm, recently thanked both his team and fans in a post on X, saying:

“I just wanted to give an ENORMOUS thank you to everyone that put all that they had and more into making The Dragon Prince. All the sacrifices large and small made to give the world Xadia. To our partners Netflix who looked at 3 guys with a PowerPoint and said: let’s do it. Another huge THANK YOU to our FANS. You stuck with us and supported us. You crush online polls for us. You show up and wait in line to see us at Cons. You annoy your family and friends telling them to watch. You keep us going when it’s hard. We could not do this without you.”

Is Season 7 a satisfying ending if the show does not come back?

You may want to know whether season 7 ends on a high and has all the necessary conclusions if Netflix opts not to bring the show back and a new home can’t be found. After all, we know some people wait to see whether a show has a satisfactory ending before even starting the first season, as there’s nothing worse than getting midway through a show to find out it’s ended prematurely with the story unresolved.

We’ll again lean on Reel James and his season 7 review for this. We won’t cover everything, but we wanted to relay his opinions on how season 7 ends. He notes that while Season 7 provides a firm conclusion, some storylines are intentionally left open, which could pave the way for an additional arc. However, he does express his desire for more closure in this final season, particularly for certain characters like Queen Amaya and Queen Janai, indicating that this openness might be a setup for potential continuation. Despite this, the review treats Season 7 as a fitting end to the series as it currently stands. Ultimately, though, James concludes that The Dragon Prince ends on a high note, leaving a lasting legacy regardless of the outcome.

