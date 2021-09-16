Rebecca Hall’s Directorial Debut ‘Passing’ is Coming to Netflix in November 2021

In her directorial debut, Rebecca Hall’s black and white film Passing is coming to Netflix in November 2021. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Passing, including, the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Passing is an upcoming Netflix Original black-and-white drama film written and directed by Rebecca Hall in her directorial debut. The story is based on the 1929 novel by Nella Larson, which was adapted into a screenplay by Hall.

AUM Group is the production company behind Passing, along with Endeavor Content and Film4. Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker is one of the executive producers of the movie.

When is the Passing Netflix release date?

The Netflix debut of Passing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 10th, 2021.

However, the feature has already had its world premiere when it debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January 2021. The movie was a nominee of the Grand Jury Prize but lost to the coming-of-age comedy-drama CODA.

If subscribers would prefer to watch Passing in theatres, a limited release is scheduled for October 27th, 2021.

What is the plot of Passing?

The plot for Passing has been provided by Netflix:

Mixed-race childhood friends reunite in middle-class adulthood and become increasingly involved with one another’s lives and insecurities. While Irene identifies as African-American and is married to a black doctor, Clare “passes” as white and has married a prejudiced, but wealthy white man.

Who are the cast members of Passing?

Below is the confirmed cast of Passing:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Irene Tessa Thompson Creed | Thor: Ragnarok | Annihilation Clare Ruth Negga Loving | Agents of SHIELD | Breakfast on Pluto Brian Andre Holland Moonlight | Selma | 42 Hugh Bill Camp 12 Years a Slave | Birdman | Joker Dave Gbenga Akinnagbe The Taking of Pelham 123 | Edge of Darkness | The Savages Felise Antoinette Crowe-Legacy Godfather of Harlem | Inpatient John Alexander Skarsgård The Legend of Tarzan | Big Little Lies | True Blood Ted Justus Davis Graham Wu-Tang: An American Saga | New Amsterdam | New Haven Junior Ethan Barrett If Beale Street Could Talk Zulena Ashley Ware Jenkins Green Lake

When and where was Passing filmed?

We’re under two months away from the second anniversary of the first day of filming of Passing. Starting on November 6th, 2019, and ending on December 5th, 2019, filming for Passing took place in New York City.

What is the movie runtime?

It has been confirmed on IMDb that Passing has a runtime of 98 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

For a movie so focused on racial discourse, it’s surprising that its official parental rating is PG-13.

Are you looking forward to the release of Passing on Netlfix in November 2021? Let us know in the comments below!