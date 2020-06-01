Romantic-Comedy ‘Desperados’: Coming to Netflix in July & Everything We Know So Far

There’s a great selection of Originals coming your way in July 2020, and one to add to your growing watch list this summer is the romantic comedy Desperados. We have everything you need to know about Desperados, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

Desperados is an upcoming Netflix Original American-comedy film, directed by LP, and written by screenwriter Ellen Rapoport.

When is the Netflix release date for Desperados?

The romantic-comedy will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, July 3rd, 2020.

Desperados will be accessible to subscribers worldwide.

What is the plot of Desperados?

After accidentally sending her brand new boyfriend a rant filled email, Wesley enlists the help of her reluctant friends to rush to Mexico and delete the email.

Who are the cast members of Desperados?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Desperados:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jared Robbie Amell The Duff | The Tomorrow People | ARQ Wesley Nasim Pedrad Aladdin | Despicable Me 2 | Cooties Ángel de la Paz Heather Graham Boogie Nights | Austin Powers | Bowfinger Brooke Anna Camp Pitch Perfect | True Blood | The Good Wife Sean Lamorne Morris New Girl | Barbershop: A Fresh Cut | Sandy Wexler Kaylie Sarah Burns Barry | I Love You, Man | Enlightened Goatee Bryan Safi 9-1-1 | Young & Hungry | Superstore Debbie Jessica Chaffin The Heat | Spy | Pitch Perfect 3 Quantino Izzy Diaz Telenovela | Lost | Chicago P.D. Principal Judy Mo Gaffney Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie | Happy, Texas | House of Lies Doug George Basil Crashing | Flaked | SMILF Mandals Allan McLeod Horse Girl | Drunk History | Parks and Recreation Eden ViviAnn Yee The Boss Baby | Vampirina | The Crooked Man

When and where did production of Desperados take place?

Filming began in Mexico City in April 2019 and was confirmed by director LP on her Instagram.

It’s been a long wait for the arrival of Desperados, considering the rights to the film were acquired by Universal Pictures in 2009. Originally Isla Fisher had been attached to the project, and other crew members were scheduled to work on the project as well.

Ten long years later and finally a cast was announced, followed by the announcement that LP would be directing the feature. The feature is no longer attached to Universal since Netflix acquired the rights, with production switching to MXN Entertainment and Lost City banners, respectively.

What is the runtime of Desperados?

It has been confirmed that Desperados will have a runtime of 105 minutes.

Will Desperados be available to stream in 4K?

It most certainly will as it is a requirement that all new Originals are available to subscribers in 4K.

To watch Desperados in 4K you will need a premium subscription to Netflix, along with a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps.

Are you looking forward to the release of Desperados on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!