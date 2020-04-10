‘Rust Valley Restorers’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in May 2020

The reality series Rust Valley Restorers has been given a green light and is on track for a quick release on Netflix. Season 2 of Rust Valley Restorers is set to release on Netflix on May 8th, 2020 globally.

Thee Netflix Original series isn’t a full Netflix Original as Canadians will know. Instead, it’s licensed as a Netflix Original outside of Canada.

Season 1 dropped on Netflix on August 23rd, 2019 and saw rave reviews from car fans around the globe. It features lovable misfits working on cars that were previously considered to be done for and flip them for a profit. The first season featured cars from the 1930s up to the 1960s including Mustangs, Chevy’s, Dodges and Lincolns.

When will season 2 of Rust Valley Restorers be on Netflix?

Season 2 has already aired in its entirety on the History channel in Canada from November 21st, 2019. The new seasons sees the team face additional challenges with drama erupting in the workshop. It will also see the team face some of their hardest cars to fix up and ultimately, sell for a profit.

The second season sees all three crew members back with Mike, Avery Shoaf, and Connor Hall returning.

Season 2 of Rust Valley Restorers is set to arrive on Netflix globally on May 8th, 2020. It will also release on the same day Netflix just lined up season 2 of Dead to Me.

Will Rust Valley Restorers season 2 be on Netflix Canada?

Yes, although not alongside other Netflix regions. Season 1 eventually came to Netflix Canada in November 2019 shortly before the new season aired on History.

Should it follow a similar pattern, we’re expecting Netflix Canada to receive season 2 in late 2020. For now, Canadians can find full episodes via History’s website.

You can find a full list of every Netflix Original coming out in May 2020 here and in the meantime, you can follow the shop on Instagram and let us know in the comments if you’re excited for a new season.