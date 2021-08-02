‘SAS: Red Notice’ Coming to Netflix in August 2021

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan or SAS: Red Notice as it’s referred to in some places will be making its SVOD debut on Netflix US on August 27th, 2021.

Headlined by Ruby Rose, this British action thriller is about a small army of criminals who are attempting their biggest heist yet with a train that travels deep beneath the English Channel that connects England and France.

Alongside Rose stars Sam Heughan (Outlander), Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings), Hannah John-Kamen (Killjoys), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), and Noel Clarke (Doctor Who).

Magnus Martens who directs has had credits for TV shows such as 12 Monkeys and Power and movie directorial credits on Banshee and Jackpot. SAS: Red Notice is based on the novel by SAS soldier Andy McNab Red Notice and adapted by Laurence Malkin.

This movie is one of those movies that has many companies involved therefore its hard to know exactly who owns it. 8 production companies were involved (at least according to IMDb PRO) with the movie with multiple distributors on listed too.

It first debuted on Sky in the United Kingdom back in March 2021 but has since been released on disc and digital in the US. It coming to Netflix in late August 2021 marks its SVOD debut under the name SAS: Rise of the Black Swan.

Redbox Entertainment and Vertical Entertainment are listed as the US distributors, however.

Should you watch SAS: Red Notice on Netflix?

Reviews have been very mixed thus far.

With just over 6,500 reviews on IMDb, the movie sits at 4.9.

Many have said the writing doesn’t do the original material justice with many criticizing both the performances and script.

Critics also were lukewarm to the movie with a 55% on RottenTomatoes. Paul M. Bradshaw from NME said the movie “is so close to being fun that it’s a real shame to see it let down by a lousy script, lazy directing and enough army cliches to fill a dozen Call Of Duty cutscenes.”

Netflix DVD subscribers who wish to watch the movie much sooner can rent it right now. It arrived on Netflix’s DVD service in mid-June 2021.

Will you be checking out SAS: Red Notice or skipping when it arrives in late August? Let us know in the comments.