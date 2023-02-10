Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz Eyed for Nancy Meyers Netflix Movie

We’ve finally got some details on Nancy Meyer’s long-awaited ensemble comedy that was first announced last year. Set to enter production in a few months, we’re hearing Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, and Penelope Cruz have been eyed for roles in the new comedy.

Nancy Meyers first signed with Netflix back in April 2022 to write and direct a new ensemble comedy that Netflix Studios’ll produce.

Meyers is the writer, producer, and director best known for titles such as It’s Complicated, Private Benjamin, and Something’s Gotta Give.

Beyond that initial announcement (which contained no plot information or information), we’ve had no details on what we can expect from the movie.

Now we can reveal several leads Netflix is in talks with and some plot details.

While the title remains untitled for now, we do have a little more information on the plot of the movie:

“A talented young writer/director and brilliant young producer, get off to a fantastic Hollywood start: meeting, quickly falling in love, and creating successful films together. Soon enough, the romance fades and the two call it quits, but when another great career opportunity arises, they find themselves teamed up on a new project with high stakes and two emotionally volatile stars that may test their limits…”

As the title suggests, we’re hearing Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story, Black Widow), Owen Wilson (Loki, Starsky & Hutch), and Penélope Cruz (Vanilla Sky, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) are all eyed for various roles within the project.

We’re currently hearing the movie is eying to begin production in May 2023 in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, Meyer posted on her Instagram that she was back on a studio lot. It’s unclear whether that was related to this project.

This won’t be Meyers’s first title for Netflix (technically), given that she directed and wrote the so-called “mini-sequel” to Father of the Bride, streamed on Netflix’s YouTube Channel back in September 2020.

Per the original Deadline article, a relationship from that part 3 special led to a relationship with Netflix film head Scott Stuber and this movie deal.

We’ll have a full preview of the upcoming ensemble comedy once we’ve got some more confirmations on the cast and when the movie’s title is unveiled.