What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Series & Movies: February 10th, 2023

Happy Friday and welcome to your rundown on what’s new on Netflix for February 10th, 2023. Only five new releases hit Netflix in the US today so let’s run through those and what’s currently trending on Netflix in the US.

On the removal front, two movies are scheduled to depart tomorrow with those being the Mila Kunis comedy, A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) and Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for February 10th, 2023

Your Place or Mine (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Aline Brosh McKenna

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Wesley Kimmel, Steve Zahn

Writer: Aline Brosh McKenna

Runtime: 109 min / 1h 49m

The big new release for this week and Netflix’s big new romantic comedy for Valentine’s Day is Your Place or Mine, headed up by Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

The movie sees the two main protagonists swapping houses for a week to see how the other lives.

In our review of the movie published earlier this morning, we gave it a PAUSE rating concluding:

“Overall, Your Place or Mine gave us elder millennials two of our major film stars a return to the genre & medium we love to see them in after years of TV work. Still, the script is in a tragic zone of too much plot & not enough chemistry & character building to succeed on the level these stars and their fans deserve.”

Love to Hate You (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Korean

Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Cast: Kim Ok-vin, Yoo Teo, Kim Ji-hun, Go Won-hee

Runtime: 55 mins

For fans of Korean content on Netflix, one of the big new February 2023 releases just hit with all ten episodes dropping together.

Here’s what you can expect from the new rom-com series:

“For an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women, love means nothing — until they’re forced to date each other.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 10th, 2023

2 New Movies Added Today

Married to Work (2022) – TV-PG – Swahili – To save their real estate agency, an ambitious businesswoman and her entitled boss must convince an investor they’re married — despite hating each other.

– TV-PG – Swahili – To save their real estate agency, an ambitious businesswoman and her entitled boss must convince an investor they’re married — despite hating each other. Your Place or Mine (2023) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.

3 New TV Series Added Today

Love Is Blind (Season 3 – After The Alter) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

– TV-MA – English – Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. Love to Hate You (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean My Lover My Killer (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – This docuseries examines murder cases in which the victims meet tragic ends because of relationships that go very wrong.

Netflix Top 10s for February 10th, 2023

Now let’s check in with the trending titles in the movies and TV show top 10 lists. Following its release yesterday, You has instantly rose to the top of the charts knocking off New Amsterdam.

# TV Shows Movies 1 You Minions: The Rise of Gru 2 New Amsterdam Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 3 Ginny & Georgia You People 4 Physical: 100 I Can Do Bad All By Myself 5 Wednesday Enough 6 My Dad the Bounty Hunter The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 7 Survivor Bad Boys II 8 The Walking Dead True Spirit 9 Cocomelon Pamela, A Love Story 10 Lockwood & Co. Bill Russell: Legend

