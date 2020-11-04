Original Sci-Fi Movie ‘The Midnight Sky’: Everything We Know So Far

It’s been a horrendous year for many, but thankfully all year round Netflix has continued its output of excellent Original content. To round off the end of the year, and arriving just in time for Christmas, George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky will be available to stream on Netflix. We have everything you need to know about The Midnight Sky, including its plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Midnight Sky is an upcoming Netflix Original sci-fi movie based on the book Good Morning, Midnight by author Lily Brooks-Dalton, and is directed by George Clooney. This will be the seventh film directed by Clooney and his first Netflix Original to date.

Despite the cascade of snow, and the great number of Christmas movies headed your way this holiday season, The Midnight Sky is not a Christmas film.

When is The Midnight Sky Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that The Midnight Sky will be available to stream globally on Netflix on December 23rd, 2020.

Hope finds a way. New poster for The Midnight Sky, a new film directed by George Clooney. December 23 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/sIxawAD329 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 27, 2020

What is the plot of The Midnight Sky?

In a race against time, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, Augustine Lofthouse, attempts to stop Sully, and her fellow astronauts, from returning to Earth after the planet has faced a global catastrophe.

Who are the cast members of The Midnight Sky?

There are some big names lined up in the cast of The Midnight Sky!

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Augustine Lofthouse George Clooney Michael Clayton | Up in the Air | Ocean’s Eleven Sully Felicity Jones Rogue One | The Theory of Everything | Like Crazy Commander Tom Adewole David Oyelowo Selma | Nightingale | Queen of Katwe Maya Tiffany Boone Hunters | Little Fires Everywhere | The Chi Sanchez Demian Bichir The Hateful Eight | A Better Life | Machete Kills Mitchell Kyle Chandler Super 8 | Argo | Friday Night Lights Iris Caoilinn Springall *Debuting in The Midnight Sky* TBA Sophie Rundle Peaky Blinders | Gentleman Jack | The Nest TBA Ethan Peck In Time | The Sorcerer’s Apprentice | Adopt a Sailor TBA Tim Russ Spaceballs | Star Trek: Voyager | Bloomers TBA Miriam Shor Hedwig and the Angry Inch | Younger | Shortbus

This will be the first Netflix Original for George Clooney and Felicity Jones. Of the cast, only David Oyelowo has starred in an Original when he featured in the Sci-Fi horror The Cloverfield Paradox.

When was The Midnight Sky filmed?

From October 21st, 2019 to February 7th, 2020 filming took place in England, narrowly avoiding the first UK lockdown by a month.

Production of the movie has been handled by Smokehouse Pictures and Anonymous Content.

Will The Midnight Sky be available to stream in 4K?

Like the majority of new Originals, The Midnight Sky will be available to stream on Netflix in 4K upon release. To watch the movie in 4K you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps.

