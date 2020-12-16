‘Tribes of Europa’ Season 1: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

An exciting new German Original series is coming to Netflix in 2021! Tribes of Europa, a six-part, dystopian sci-fi series will have plenty of subscribers talking come February. We have everything you need to know about Tribes of Europa, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Tribes of Europa is an upcoming Netflix Original German sci-fi series and the twelfth German Netflix series overall. Netflix has seen some incredible recent success with other German Originals such as Dark and Barbarian, hopefully, Tribes of Europa will follow closely in their footsteps.

When is the Netflix release date for Tribes of Europa?

Thanks to the release of the trailer it has been confirmed that Tribes of Europa is coming to Netflix on Friday, 19th February 2021.

The series will be available to stream on Netflix globally.

What is the total episode count?

Tribes of Europa will have a total of six episodes.

What is the plot of Tribes of Europa?

In the near future, in the year 2074, the continent has been split into several warring Tribal states, fighting for control. Three siblings, Kiano, Liv, and Elija are caught up in the conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube.

Who are the cast members of Tribes of Europa?

There’s an extensive cast confirmed to star in the six episodes of Tribes of Europa:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Henriette Confurius Die Wölfe | My First Miracle | Line of Separation Moses Oliver Masucci Dark | When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit | Look Who’s Back TBA David Ali Rashed Das perfekte Geheimnis | O Beautiful Night | Tigermilch TBA Emilio Sakraya 4 Blocks | Tatort | Warrior Nun Varvara Melika Foroutan Mediterraneo | par | Viennese Blood Ouk Hoji Fortuna Viva Riva! | In the Morning | Chateau Amena Jeanette Hain The Reader | The Young Victoria | The Whistleblower Volgar Robert Maaser 1917 | Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation | The Dare Francois Anon Mall Sky Sharks Grimm Kendrick Ong Snowpiercer | Unlocked | Whiskey Cavalier Linda Vasquez Leona Paraminski Winter in Rio | 8 Winds | Dream Warrior Taiga Christoph Rygh The Head Hunter | Medieval | The Last Kingdom Grieta Ana Ularu Emerald City | Alex Rider | Outbound Christoph Adam Vacula Freud | Die Himmelsleiter | Genius

What language will Tribes of Europa be available in?

Judging by what can be seen in the trailer, the two languages that will be used throughout the series will be English and German.

Will Tribes of Europa be available to stream in 4K?

Nearly every new Original Netflix release is available to stream in 4K. To watch Tribes of Europa in 4K you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

